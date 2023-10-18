ADVERTISEMENT
'Clean are Hands Within Reach' - Dettol provides community with clean water

Dettol Nigeria provides community with clean water, promotes hand hygiene for 2023 Global Handwashing Day
Dettol Nigeria provides community with clean water, promotes hand hygiene for 2023 Global Handwashing Day

This action reinforces the 2023 GHWD theme that “Clean Hands Are Within Reach” and underscores the brand's steadfast commitment to fostering healthier communities.

Simultaneously, the brand also provided comprehensive hygiene education in partnership with the Wellbeing Foundation Africa, as well as the donation of Dettol soaps, Dettol hand sanitisers and other sanitation items. This initiative was aimed at raising awareness about proper handwashing techniques and making hygiene accessible to even the far-reaching populations of the country.

Speaking on the donations to the community, the General Manager, of Reckitt Sub-Saharan Africa, Akbar Ali Shah, stated, "At Reckitt, we have a fight to make access to quality health and hygiene solutions a right, and not a privilege. Clean hands are critical for good hygiene, however, just as important is the access to clean water as the pivotal first step in the journey. In addition to providing clean water, providing the education is also essential for the sustainability of good hygiene practices. Dettol has been present in Nigeria for over 50 years, and through our communications, partnerships, and programs like the Dettol School Hygiene program, we have been raising awareness about the importance of handwashing with soap for overall well-being."

He continued, “Our impact also goes beyond the Area J4 Community in Ogun state, over the past 9 years we have reached over 10 million children and mothers around Nigeria with our hygiene education, and will continue to do so to achieve a cleaner and healthier nation."

Also, speaking while receiving the donations, Babatunde Adebosin, Project Manager, Ogun State, Forestry Plantation expressed his gratitude, saying, "We profoundly appreciate Dettol's support in providing this solar powered borehole and water site. Previously it is only when it rains, or at the stream that we source water. Clean water is invaluable in promoting good hygiene and health, and this will go a long way in helping the community to be more hygienic."

Dettol is committed to educating and empowering communities to embrace the practice of regular handwashing as a simple, yet highly effective means of safeguarding their health.

Click here to watch the transformative documentary of Area J4, Omo Forest Reserve in Ogun state.

