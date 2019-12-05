There are many reasons why people gain belly fat, which includes poor diet, lack of exercise, and stress.

But today's article will focus on the foods that major contribute to belly fat. You might have been working so hard and trying several methods to get rid of your belly fat without checking your meal. This effort is incomplete. Organizing your diet in combination with the right fitness routine will help you lose that belly fat in no time.

Certain foods should be eliminated from your diet if you want to get rid of your belly fat completely. Below are the list of foods.

1. Dairy products

Dairy products are major contributor to belly fat if they're not consumed in the right amount [ece-auto-gen]

Certain amounts of dairy products are beneficial to the health but when they start causing bloating after consumption, then you need to avoid them. You might be suffering from lactose intolerance. Swap out cow’s milk for lactose-free or nut milk alternatives and try to limit how much cheese and yogurt you consume.

2. Soft drinks

Soft drinks are a major contributor to belly fat [ece-auto-gen]

Soft drinks are a major contributor to belly fat, thanks to their high content of empty calories and processed sugar like fructose. The body struggles to burn fructose and other additives, especially around the waist, meaning high consumption will lead to significant belly fat over time.

3. Potato chips

Potato chips are cooked in hydrogenated oils that influences belly fat [The Daily Meal] The Daily Meal

One of your favorite snacks may be giving you belly fat. Most potato chip brands are cooked in hydrogenated oils. Snacks high in hydrogenated oils and trans-fat are known to increase cholesterol and the risk of heart disease, and also contribute to weight gain around the stomach.

4. Processed baked snacks

Processed baked snacks increases bell fat [Bigger Bolder Baking] Bigger Bolder Baking

If you’re aiming to lose belly fat, then you’ll most definitely want to eliminate processed baked goods from your diet. From those yummy doughnuts to meat pies, dessert cakes, and many others, you need to say your byes if you want to lose your belly fat. Sugar increases inflammation, which is not only bad for you but can also make you look puffy and bloated.

5. Alcohol

Drinking alcohol can lead to dehydration and water retention, and as we discussed earlier, water-weight can leave you feeling bloated and puffy. Beers contain heavy calories but are low in nutritional value, and will not help you to get closer to achieving a flat stomach.