8 reasons ringworms keep attacking your child

Amos Robi

Ringworm, despite its name, isn't caused by worms at all. Instead, it's a fungal infection that commonly affects children

Scalp ringworm
Scalp ringworm

Ringworm, despite its name, is not caused by worms but rather by a fungal infection that can affect the skin, scalp, or nails.

It's a common condition among children, often causing circular, red, itchy patches on the skin.

If your child seems to repeatedly suffer from ringworm, several factors could be contributing to its recurrence.

Ringworm is highly contagious and can spread through direct skin-to-skin contact with an infected person or animal.

Children often come into close contact with others in schools, playgrounds, and daycare centers, increasing their risk of exposure.

Sharing items like towels, combs, hats, and sports equipment can spread ringworm. Children may unknowingly use or share these items, facilitating the transfer of fungal spores that cause the infection.

A child with a scalp ring worm
A child with a scalp ring worm Pulse Live Kenya
READ: 7 home remedies to treat ringworm

Inadequate handwashing or not showering after activities that involve sweating can create an environment where fungi thrive.

Encouraging proper hygiene habits can significantly reduce the risk of ringworm.

Fungi responsible for ringworm thrive in warm, moist environments. Children who participate in sports or activities that involve sweating are more susceptible, as are those living in humid climates.

Children with weakened immune systems, due to conditions like diabetes or certain medications, may be more prone to infections, including ringworm.

Ensuring your child maintains a healthy diet and lifestyle can bolster their immune response.

Pets, particularly cats and dogs, can carry ringworm. Regular grooming and veterinary care for pets can help reduce the risk of transmission to children.

A woman having a good time with a cat
A woman having a good time with a cat Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 4 ways to prevent an infection when you visit the barber shop

Activities such as swimming or playing in the water for extended periods can increase the likelihood of contracting ringworm, especially if proper drying and hygiene practices are not followed afterwards.

If ringworm was not completely treated during a previous occurrence, residual fungal spores can remain dormant and cause a recurrence when conditions are favourable.

A child with a scalp ringworm
A child with a scalp ringworm Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 8 common reasons for hair loss

To prevent recurrent ringworm infections in children, emphasise good hygiene practices, discourage sharing personal items, keep pets clean and treated for infections, and promptly treat any suspected infections with antifungal medications as prescribed by a healthcare provider.

This content was generated by an AI model and verified by the author.

