Urine Colour: What's normal and when to see a doctor

Anna Ajayi

Ever glanced down into the toilet bowl and thought, "Hmm, that's a new colour"?

The hue of your pee can be the body's way of sending signals about what's going on inside.

From hydration levels to potential health issues, the colour of your urine can provide a lot of information.

Most of the time, your urine should fall somewhere between a pale yellow colour and a deeper amber. This range indicates you're well-hydrated and your body is functioning just fine. If your pee is on the lighter side, that means you're drinking plenty of water. But if it's consistently as clear as water, you might be overdoing it a bit on the hydration front.

Dark yellow urine is a sign that you need to drink more fluids. It's nothing to worry about immediately, but try to grab a glass of water or two to help lighten things up.

Staying hydrated isn't just about keeping your urine a pleasant colour; it's for your overall health. Water helps with digestion, keeps your skin looking fabulous, and even boosts your energy levels. So, making sure you're drinking enough is a win-win for both you and your pee.

Now, if your pee suddenly looks pink or red, don't panic just yet. Have you eaten beets, blueberries, or something with a lot of food colouring recently? These can all tint your urine.

However, if you can't blame your snack habits, red urine could be a sign of blood, which warrants a chat with your doctor to rule out infections, kidney issues, or other health concerns.

Orange urine might just mean you're dehydrated, but it can also indicate liver or bile duct issues, especially if you notice yellowing of your skin or eyes. If your pee is consistently orange despite adequate hydration, it's time to call your doctor.

Yes, urine can even turn green or blue. This is rare and usually linked to certain medications, dyes used in medical tests, or some foods. It's generally harmless, but if you're seeing green without any obvious reason, it might be time for a medical consultation.

Aside from unusual colours, if you experience pain while peeing, notice a strong, unpleasant smell, or see your urine getting cloudy, it's best to consult a doctor. These symptoms can indicate a urinary tract infection (UTI), kidney issues, or other conditions that might need attention.

Keeping an eye on the colour of your pee is a simple way to check in with your body. While most colour changes are related to hydration or diet, knowing when something might be amiss is key to maintaining your health. Drink plenty of water, pay attention to any changes, and don't hesitate to seek medical advice when something seems off.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Urine Colour: What's normal and when to see a doctor

