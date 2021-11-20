RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 healthy snacks to munch on when you are bored

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Instead of cutting down on snacking you can replace it with healthy snacks.

Popcorn is a healthy snack [Anna Tis/Pexels]
Popcorn is a healthy snack [Anna Tis/Pexels]

Are you a snacker? In between meals, you love to keep your mouth busy? You are not hungry but you need to eat something.

Recommended articles

Snacking on junk food will hamper for your weight loss journey.

Here are five healthy snacks:

Popcorn is a healthy snack [Anna Tis/Pexels]
Popcorn is a healthy snack [Anna Tis/Pexels] Pulse Nigeria

Popcorn is high fibre and whole grain food which means that it aids digestion and would not lead to weight gain.

Popcorn is great if you are diabetic and it prevents heart disease.

There are different variations of real fruit made by different companies, but the basic idea is that fruit is preserved and eaten as a snack.

They are delicious and healthy.

non-fat yoghurt has fewer calories [prevention]
non-fat yoghurt has fewer calories [prevention] Pulse Nigeria

Non-fat or greek yoghurt helps you to manage your weight because it has fewer calories. Instead of soda or ice cream, take this healthy alternative.

Cashew nuts are sweet and healthy [pexels]
Cashew nuts are sweet and healthy [pexels] Pulse Nigeria

Cashew nuts are low-calorie snacks to munch on. They keep your mouth busy and your stomach filled.

Whole grain, low sodium, sugar-free are your best options if you want to keep your mouth moving but you do not want to add weight.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 healthy snacks to munch on when you are bored

5 healthy snacks to munch on when you are bored

The best pictures on Instagram this week

The best pictures on Instagram this week

5 ways to have fun this Christmas

5 ways to have fun this Christmas

5 fun activities that do not feel like exercise

5 fun activities that do not feel like exercise

Do Getfit waist trainer work?? All you need to know, REVEALED

Do Getfit waist trainer work?? All you need to know, REVEALED

Women Talk Sex: ‘My Aunt demystified sex for me beyond books, instructions and sermon’

Women Talk Sex: ‘My Aunt demystified sex for me beyond books, instructions and sermon’

Covid surge hitting Germany hard

Covid surge hitting Germany hard

Style Guide: 5 ways to wear a bucket hat

Style Guide: 5 ways to wear a bucket hat

Causes and treatment of breast pain during menstruation

Causes and treatment of breast pain during menstruation