"Hair doesn't make the woman, but good hair definitely helps." There are a lot of hair products on the market hence it is very difficult to select quality products to promote healthy hair.

Natural ingredients or products are always recommended when it comes to hair and body. Also, these cosmetic products contain chemicals that can harm your hair after prolong use. Try these oil to protect your scalp and also ensure harm growth.

Argan oil: Best for dry or frizzy hair

Rich in fatty acids and vitamin E, Argan hair can help turn dry, coarse and unruly hair into softer and shinier, more manageable tresses, while cutting frizz and flyaways too.

Coconut oil: Best for all hair types

Coconut is one of nature greatest gift. Coconut oil can be used on all hair type to promote hair growth and also keep your scalp healthy. Coconut oil is packed with carbohydrates, vitamins and minerals which can help build stronger strands.

Almond oil: Best for beating dandruff

Almond oil contains antioxidants, vitamin E, fatty acids and protein and also high in magnesium, which will help to boost hair growth and reduce breakage. Massage your scalp with almond oil when you have irritation to reduce inflammation, redness and dandruff.

Baobab oil: Best for boosting growth

Baobab oil has become popular due to its high vitamin content that helps to improve the elasticity of your locks and encourage cell regeneration. It also contains essential fatty acids that promote hair to grow faster.