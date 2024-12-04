Latest Beauty and Health Tips, News & Trends

Beauty & HealthLatest Beauty and Health Tips, News & Trends
Breaking the silence: Why men should take their mental health seriouslyMental health is one crucial part of our lives but, more often than not, is disregarded by most men.
6 health benefits of crying you did not knowCrying is often misunderstood as a sign of weakness or vulnerability, particularly in cultures where emotional restraint is highly valued.
Hair relaxers cause fibroids in women - See easy ways to straighten natural hairDid you know relaxers can cause fibroids?
Here's what causes pregnant women’s feet to swellHere’s why pregnant women have swollen feet.
Sitting on the toilet for more than 10 minutes is risky - Doctors cautionWe have all fallen victim to using phones in the washroom. Chances are, someone is reading this article from the toilet right now.
How to tell a condom is broken before or after using itIf you want to practice safe sex and prevent pregnancy, using a condom is essential.
November Men’s Month explained: History, importance & celebration tipsMen face distinct challenges, from the societal pressure to provide for their families, to dealing with mental health issues in environments where emotional expression is often discouraged.
Smoke-Free Nigeria is Possible: Lessons from Sweden's tobacco harm reduction strategyTobacco use remains one of the most pressing public health challenges of our time, responsible for more than 8 million deaths annually worldwide.
Understanding lip biting - Causes, implications, how to address itLip biting is a common habit that many people engage in, sometimes without even realising it.
10 tips on how to keep your kidney healthyThe kidneys are the body’s unsung heroes, tirelessly filtering waste, regulating blood pressure, balancing electrolytes, and producing hormones that are crucial for red blood cell production and bone health.
3 situations where a person’s true colours always show, according to psychologyThe concept of communal narcissism gained traction after a study on the subject was published in 2018 in the Journal of Research in Personality.
5 things to do every morning before looking at your phoneWhen you wake up, do you check your phone before anything else?
How invisalign and other modern orthodontics are changing the gameOne of the most revolutionary advancements in the field of orthodontics has been the introduction of "Invisalign" and other modern orthodontic treatments.
Why some people don’t have human feelings and emotionsDid you know that certain people find it difficult to experience normal human emotions and feelings?
5 health problems people can develop from cryingWe've heard that crying is good for the body, but did you know it can also be bad?
How many times daily should women change menstrual pads and tampons?Ladies, using one pad or tampon for 24 hours is a bad idea.
How understanding glucose levels can help prevent post-meal fatigueDiets high in processed carbohydrates and sugars cause sudden glucose spikes, making you feel tired shortly after eating.