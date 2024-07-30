List of postal codes in Bauchi State

This guide provides a detailed breakdown of the postal codes for all the LGAs and their respective districts and communities within Bauchi State.

1. Bauchi LGA

Bauchi LGA includes the state capital and has postal codes ranging from 740001 to 740281. Notable areas and their codes include:

ADVERTISEMENT

Wunti - 740001

Gidan Mai - 740002

Federal Secretariat - 740003

Toro - 740004

Yalwa - 740005

The city also includes neighborhoods like Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (740272), Kofar Jahun (740211), GRA (740271), and Lushi (740262)​

2. Alkaleri LGA

Postal codes in Alkaleri LGA range from 743101 to 743103, covering areas like:

Alkaleri Town - 743101

Yalo - 743102

Futuk - 743103

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Bogoro LGA

Bogoro has a postal code of 741104, which encompasses the main town and surrounding communities.

4. Dambam LGA

The postal codes for Dambam range from 752101 to 752103. Key areas include:

Dambam Town - 752101

Gwaram - 752102

Yalo - 752103

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Darazo LGA

Darazo’s postal codes vary from 750003 to 750116, with major locations including:

Darazo Town - 750003

Sade - 750004

6. Dass LGA

The postal code for Dass is 741001, covering the entire LGA.

ADVERTISEMENT

7. Gamawa LGA

Gamawa’s postal codes span from 752001 to 752107, including:

Gamawa Town - 752001

Kafin Madaki - 752002

8. Ganjuwa LGA

Ganjuwa has the postal code 742104, encompassing the Ganjuwa district and other areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

9. Giade LGA

Giade’s postal codes range from 750105 to 751104. Key areas include:

Giade Town - 750105

Zadawa - 751104

10. Itas/Gadau LGA

Postal codes here are 751104 to 751105, with significant areas being:

ADVERTISEMENT

Itas Town - 751104

Gadau Town - 751105

11. Jama'are LGA

The postal codes for Jama'are range from 751003 to 751110, covering districts such as:

Jama'are Town - 751106

Dogonjeji - 751107

Hanafari - 751108

12. Katagum LGA

ADVERTISEMENT

Katagum’s postal codes are 751001 to 751102, including:

Azare Town - 751001

Gumau - 751002

13. Kirfi LGA

Kirfi has the postal code 743104, covering the entire LGA.

14. Misau LGA

ADVERTISEMENT

Postal codes in Misau range from 750001 to 750102, including:

Misau Town - 750001

Ajiyan - 750002

15. Ningi LGA

Ningi’s postal codes vary from 742001 to 742102, with areas like:

Ningi Town - 742001

Burra - 742002

ADVERTISEMENT

16. Shira LGA

Shira’s postal codes range from 750103 to 751106. Key areas include:

Shira Town - 750103

Yana - 751106

17. Tafawa Balewa LGA

The postal codes for Tafawa Balewa range from 741002 to 741103, covering districts like:

ADVERTISEMENT

Bula - 741103

Lere - 741102​

18. Toro LGA

Toro LGA’s postal codes vary from 740004 to 740118, with notable areas including:

Toro Town - 740004

Tilde - 740005

19. Warji LGA

ADVERTISEMENT

Warji has the postal code 742103, covering the whole LGA.

20. Zaki LGA

Zaki’s postal codes range from 752105, encompassing the Zaki district and other areas.

Note that this list may not be exhaustive, and new postal codes may be added over time.

For more detailed information, including specific postal codes for smaller districts or neighbourhoods in Cross River State, you can refer to this comprehensive list.

ADVERTISEMENT