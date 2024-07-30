ADVERTISEMENT
List of postal codes in Bauchi State

Postal codes are a system of identifying locations for mail delivery.

Postal codes in Bauchi State [BauchiStateGovt]
Bauchi State, located in the North East region of Nigeria, is organised into several Local Government Areas (LGAs), each with distinct postal codes.

This guide provides a detailed breakdown of the postal codes for all the LGAs and their respective districts and communities within Bauchi State.

Bauchi LGA includes the state capital and has postal codes ranging from 740001 to 740281. Notable areas and their codes include:

  • Wunti - 740001
  • Gidan Mai - 740002
  • Federal Secretariat - 740003
  • Toro - 740004
  • Yalwa - 740005

The city also includes neighborhoods like Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (740272), Kofar Jahun (740211), GRA (740271), and Lushi (740262)​

Postal codes in Alkaleri LGA range from 743101 to 743103, covering areas like:

  • Alkaleri Town - 743101
  • Yalo - 743102
  • Futuk - 743103
Bogoro has a postal code of 741104, which encompasses the main town and surrounding communities.

The postal codes for Dambam range from 752101 to 752103. Key areas include:

  • Dambam Town - 752101
  • Gwaram - 752102
  • Yalo - 752103
Darazo’s postal codes vary from 750003 to 750116, with major locations including:

  • Darazo Town - 750003
  • Sade - 750004

The postal code for Dass is 741001, covering the entire LGA.

Gamawa’s postal codes span from 752001 to 752107, including:

  • Gamawa Town - 752001
  • Kafin Madaki - 752002

Ganjuwa has the postal code 742104, encompassing the Ganjuwa district and other areas.

Giade’s postal codes range from 750105 to 751104. Key areas include:

  • Giade Town - 750105
  • Zadawa - 751104

Postal codes here are 751104 to 751105, with significant areas being:

  • Itas Town - 751104
  • Gadau Town - 751105

The postal codes for Jama'are range from 751003 to 751110, covering districts such as:

  • Jama'are Town - 751106
  • Dogonjeji - 751107
  • Hanafari - 751108
Katagum’s postal codes are 751001 to 751102, including:

  • Azare Town - 751001
  • Gumau - 751002

Kirfi has the postal code 743104, covering the entire LGA.

Postal codes in Misau range from 750001 to 750102, including:

  • Misau Town - 750001
  • Ajiyan - 750002

Ningi’s postal codes vary from 742001 to 742102, with areas like:

  • Ningi Town - 742001
  • Burra - 742002
Shira’s postal codes range from 750103 to 751106. Key areas include:

  • Shira Town - 750103
  • Yana - 751106

The postal codes for Tafawa Balewa range from 741002 to 741103, covering districts like:

  • Bula - 741103
  • Lere - 741102​

Toro LGA’s postal codes vary from 740004 to 740118, with notable areas including:

  • Toro Town - 740004
  • Tilde - 740005
Warji has the postal code 742103, covering the whole LGA.

Zaki’s postal codes range from 752105, encompassing the Zaki district and other areas.

Note that this list may not be exhaustive, and new postal codes may be added over time.

For more detailed information, including specific postal codes for smaller districts or neighbourhoods in Cross River State, you can refer to this comprehensive list.

Source: https://www.zipcode.com.ng/2021/08/bauchi-state-postal-code.html

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

