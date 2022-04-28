RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

ARM announces the winner of N12M in the Deji Alli ARM Young Talent Award (DAAYTA) 2022

Authors:

Pulse Mix

ARM has announced the winner of the Deji Alli ARM Young Talent Award (DAAYTA) 2022 programme at the finalists’ pitch event which was held on the 8th of April, 2022.

DAAYTA 2022 Winner Tunde Adeyemi, CEO of D-Olivette Enterprise, (left), receiving the prize from Ms. Jumoke Ogundare CEO of ARM, (middle), with Idris Salami, Co-Founder, D-Olivette Enterprise, (Right), at the Prize Award ceremony.
DAAYTA 2022 Winner Tunde Adeyemi, CEO of D-Olivette Enterprise, (left), receiving the prize from Ms. Jumoke Ogundare CEO of ARM, (middle), with Idris Salami, Co-Founder, D-Olivette Enterprise, (Right), at the Prize Award ceremony.

Tunde Adeyemi of D-Olivette Enterprise emerged winner out of seven contestants to claim the N12million grant. His business idea – D-Olivette is a social enterprise that is accelerating the advent of sustainable domestic biogas biodigester for clean cooking, electrification, and sustainable agriculture. The enterprise is doing this through the provision of domestic biodigesters innovation exclusively designed to convert household, farm organic waste & biodegradable wastewater into fertilizer and biogas within ten (10) days.

Recommended articles
L-R: Ina Alogwu, Director Digital Transformation ARM, Sadiq Mohammed, Deputy CEO ARM, DAAYTA 2022 Winner Tunde Adeyemi of D-Olivette Enterprise, Jumoke Ogundare, CEO ARM, Idris Salami, CO-Founder D-Olivette Enterprise, Uche Azubuike DAAYTA Programme Sponsor and Wale Odutola MD ARM Pensions, at the Prize Award ceremony for the winner of DAAYTA 2022.
L-R: Ina Alogwu, Director Digital Transformation ARM, Sadiq Mohammed, Deputy CEO ARM, DAAYTA 2022 Winner Tunde Adeyemi of D-Olivette Enterprise, Jumoke Ogundare, CEO ARM, Idris Salami, CO-Founder D-Olivette Enterprise, Uche Azubuike DAAYTA Programme Sponsor and Wale Odutola MD ARM Pensions, at the Prize Award ceremony for the winner of DAAYTA 2022. Pulse Nigeria

DAAYTA 2022 focused on start-ups with a minimum viable product (MVP) and at least one customer. Four hundred and twenty-five (425) applications from start-up entrepreneurs were received and following a meticulous review process, the top 6 contestants were identified and chosen. These six made their pitches at the event in the hope of winning the N12 million grant.

The top 6 finalists were: Tunde Adeyemi of D-Olivette - a social enterprise accelerating the advent of sustainable domestic biogas biodigester for clean cooking, electrification, and sustainable agriculture through the provision of domestic biodigesters innovation exclusively designed to convert household, farm organic waste & biodegradable wastewater into fertilizer and biogas; Emmanuel Ezenwere of Arone Energy whose goal is to solve Nigeria’s long-term energy crisis with unreliable power supply and CO2 emissions from generators; Onyinye Oguego of myStash Technologies which helps Africans save and invest subconsciously through a save-as-you-spend/earn model; Oluwatomisin Kolawole of Vinsighte Limited whose solution is aimed at providing sight to those with blindness through a designed assistive reading solution called Visis; Oluseyi Lukman Fadaiya of Celloop Limited whose solution is a digital platform that recovers end of life battery cells and processes them for a second life usage; Boluwatife Omotayo of Gamp Technology Limited whose business idea aims to provide ease of affordable service delivery to device consumers through OEMs; Rasheed Aliu of Arleegreens Renewable Enterprise whose solution is the Green box - a cheaper solution that treats toilet human waste into odorless, and clean reusable water to be reused in these communities.

DAAYTA Press Release Pix 3
DAAYTA Press Release Pix 3 Pulse Nigeria

Speaking about the occasion, the Executive Director (ED) of ARM Pensions, Osahan Ogiemuda said, “I say a big congratulations to the winner Tunde Adeyemi of D-Olivette Enterprise and all runners up. We believe that they all have what it takes to make a sustainable impact in their communities. I also appreciate the entire team and partners who have supported this initiative to ensure that we achieve our goal of enabling young entrepreneurs with innovative ideas to change the narrative in their various communities.”

The ARM and DAAYTA 2022 team, with the winner of DAAYTA 2022, at the Prize Award ceremony.
The ARM and DAAYTA 2022 team, with the winner of DAAYTA 2022, at the Prize Award ceremony. Pulse Nigeria

The team of judges who delivered the sound judgment was: Dr. Ndidi Nnoli-Edozien - an Angel investor who has dedicated a significant part of her life to building bridges between large businesses and entrepreneurs, helping thousands of people at the bottom of the economic pyramid (BOP) in Nigeria live better lives; Kola Aina, founding Partner at Ventures Platform, an avid angel investor and mentor to startup founders; Sadiq Mohammed, Deputy Group CEO of ARM Group; Folashade Olusanya, a Partner at Jackson Etti & Edu, Victor Asemota, the Africa Partner for Alta Global Ventures, a US-based venture capital company, and Ina Alogwu, Digital Transformation Director ARM Group.

About ARM

Established in 1994, ARM is a leading Nigerian diversified and integrated asset management group firm that offers wealth creation solutions and opportunities through a unique blend of traditional asset management and alternative investment services to retail, high net worth, and institutional investors.

ARM currently manages total assets of approximately N1.6 trillion (as of December 2021) http://www.arm.com.ng/

About TechnoVision

TechnoVision is the brand name for TechnoVision Communications Limited a technology services company that advises clients on technology-led transformation and early-stage entrepreneurship in Africa. See http://tvcng.com/ for more details.

---

#FeaturedPost

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

ARM announces the winner of N12M in the Deji Alli ARM Young Talent Award (DAAYTA) 2022

ARM announces the winner of N12M in the Deji Alli ARM Young Talent Award (DAAYTA) 2022

Chivas Regal will take six clubs in Owerri, Port Harcourt by storm in two nights

Chivas Regal will take six clubs in Owerri, Port Harcourt by storm in two nights

Elon Musk tweeted about cocaine in Coca-Cola and we wonder what that would taste like

Elon Musk tweeted about cocaine in Coca-Cola and we wonder what that would taste like

Mango Szn: Pros and cons of eating mango

Mango Szn: Pros and cons of eating mango

Dear women, here's why texting him first isn't bad at all

Dear women, here's why texting him first isn't bad at all

For women: 7 menstrual hygiene tips you need to follow

For women: 7 menstrual hygiene tips you need to follow

Top 5 shocking revelations from the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial

Top 5 shocking revelations from the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial

The Real Housewives of Lagos: What we think of their fashion so far

The Real Housewives of Lagos: What we think of their fashion so far

5 comfortable s*x positions during pregnancy

5 comfortable s*x positions during pregnancy

Trending

50 truth or dare questions that will heat up your relationship right now

These Are The 50 Sexiest Truth Or Dare Questions

5 ways to white eyes naturally

___9100493___2018___11___13___15___download

Yeast Infection: How you know if you have one and how to treat it

Here's how you know if you have a yeast infection and how to treat it [Credit: Health Magazine]

#ReelDeel2022: A testament to Nigerian women’s fashion and the magic of their designers [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Rita was the belle of the ball and Ini Edo, the best dressed [Instagram]