ARM announces the winner of N12M in the Deji Alli ARM Young Talent Award (DAAYTA) 2022

DAAYTA 2022 focused on start-ups with a minimum viable product (MVP) and at least one customer. Four hundred and twenty-five (425) applications from start-up entrepreneurs were received and following a meticulous review process, the top 6 contestants were identified and chosen. These six made their pitches at the event in the hope of winning the N12 million grant.

The top 6 finalists were: Tunde Adeyemi of D-Olivette - a social enterprise accelerating the advent of sustainable domestic biogas biodigester for clean cooking, electrification, and sustainable agriculture through the provision of domestic biodigesters innovation exclusively designed to convert household, farm organic waste & biodegradable wastewater into fertilizer and biogas; Emmanuel Ezenwere of Arone Energy whose goal is to solve Nigeria’s long-term energy crisis with unreliable power supply and CO2 emissions from generators; Onyinye Oguego of myStash Technologies which helps Africans save and invest subconsciously through a save-as-you-spend/earn model; Oluwatomisin Kolawole of Vinsighte Limited whose solution is aimed at providing sight to those with blindness through a designed assistive reading solution called Visis; Oluseyi Lukman Fadaiya of Celloop Limited whose solution is a digital platform that recovers end of life battery cells and processes them for a second life usage; Boluwatife Omotayo of Gamp Technology Limited whose business idea aims to provide ease of affordable service delivery to device consumers through OEMs; Rasheed Aliu of Arleegreens Renewable Enterprise whose solution is the Green box - a cheaper solution that treats toilet human waste into odorless, and clean reusable water to be reused in these communities.

Speaking about the occasion, the Executive Director (ED) of ARM Pensions, Osahan Ogiemuda said, “I say a big congratulations to the winner Tunde Adeyemi of D-Olivette Enterprise and all runners up. We believe that they all have what it takes to make a sustainable impact in their communities. I also appreciate the entire team and partners who have supported this initiative to ensure that we achieve our goal of enabling young entrepreneurs with innovative ideas to change the narrative in their various communities.”

The team of judges who delivered the sound judgment was: Dr. Ndidi Nnoli-Edozien - an Angel investor who has dedicated a significant part of her life to building bridges between large businesses and entrepreneurs, helping thousands of people at the bottom of the economic pyramid (BOP) in Nigeria live better lives; Kola Aina, founding Partner at Ventures Platform, an avid angel investor and mentor to startup founders; Sadiq Mohammed, Deputy Group CEO of ARM Group; Folashade Olusanya, a Partner at Jackson Etti & Edu, Victor Asemota, the Africa Partner for Alta Global Ventures, a US-based venture capital company, and Ina Alogwu, Digital Transformation Director ARM Group.

About ARM

Established in 1994, ARM is a leading Nigerian diversified and integrated asset management group firm that offers wealth creation solutions and opportunities through a unique blend of traditional asset management and alternative investment services to retail, high net worth, and institutional investors.

ARM currently manages total assets of approximately N1.6 trillion (as of December 2021) http://www.arm.com.ng/

About TechnoVision

TechnoVision is the brand name for TechnoVision Communications Limited a technology services company that advises clients on technology-led transformation and early-stage entrepreneurship in Africa. See http://tvcng.com/ for more details.

