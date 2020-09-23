Respected American cleric Bishop T. D Jakes has revealed that his ancestors were from the Igbo tribe in Nigeria.

Genetic ancestry testing is a way for people interested in family history (genealogy) to go beyond what they can learn from relatives or historical documentation.

Having had their history lost through decades of slavery, African Americans usually undergo the test to know where in African they originate from.

Jakes said his result showed that he has links with the Igbo tribe and spoke some words of the language during the interview.

“It all started when Henry Lewis Gates, who was at Harvard, decided to this DNA testing to see where my ancestry came from. It was me, it was Oprah Winfrey. It was Quincy Jones and others,” Jakes told BBC Igbo.

Bishop T.D. Jakes says he shares several traits with the Igbos (Instagram/Bishop T.D. Jakes) Instagram

“Mine was traced back to West Africa, to Nigeria and particularly Igbo. My ancestors were Igbos. It’s indescribable. It gives something that we the African-Americans don’t have, which is roots.”

The 63-year-old says he’s delighted with the result as he found several similar traits of Igbos in him.

“It gave me an understanding of my roots. It was interesting to see how similar my personality is to how Igbo people are described. They’re described as hardworking, industrious and innovative,” he also said.

“They have strong business acumen. I deeply relate to that. It explained to me; it’s odd that I was never born there, yet, see so many traces. I’ve always had strong business acumen.

“I’ve been aggressive in business. Although I’ve been known for the faith aspect, I have several companies and I’ve owned my own resources. My children all started studying ancestry about Igbos, and even more about Africa. I’ll like to reconnect with our brothers and sisters over there.”

Jakes is the founder of The Potter’s House, a megachurch in Dallas, Texas from where he broadcasts to thousands if not millions of people on television.

Having visited Nigeria several times, he said he enjoys Fufu and Jollof rice.

“When I’m in Nigeria, I eat fufu and jollof rice. I have those kinds of experience. I’ve had more than I can name. I go to Accra in Ghana and Lagos quite often,” he added.

“What I know about the food is that it’s almost always hot and spicy. I ate it before but the food over there is so hot it makes your head sweat. And I like it.”

Jakes said he has urged his children to start studying more about the Igbos and Africans in general.