RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

List of postal codes in Anambra State

Anna Ajayi

Postal codes are a system of identifying locations for mail delivery.

Postal Codes in Anambra State [HeartbeatoftheEast]
Postal Codes in Anambra State [HeartbeatoftheEast]

Anambra State, located in the southeastern part of Nigeria, is known for its rich culture and historical heritage.

Recommended articles

One essential aspect for residents and businesses alike is understanding the postal code system, which ensures efficient mail and package delivery throughout the state.

Anambra State postal codes range from 420001 to 435115. Each LGA has its unique postal code that identifies specific locations within the area, facilitating the effective distribution of postal services. Below is a detailed breakdown of the postal codes for each LGA in Anambra State.

  • Awka: 420001
  • Amawbia: 420002
  • Nise: 420003
  • Nibo: 420006
  • UNIZIK: 420007
  • Mbaukwu: 420014
  • Achalla: 420005
  • Ebenebe: 420008
  • Mgbakwu: 420009
  • Enugu-Ukwu: 421001
  • Nawfia: 421004
  • Nimo: 421010
  • Enugwu-Agidi: 421011
  • Nawgu: 421005
  • Ukwulu: 421012
  • Nteje: 433003
  • Umunya: 433004
  • Ogidi: 434004
  • Abatete: 434001
  • Obosi: 434003
  • Umuoji: 434005
  • Oraukwu: 422001
  • Nnobi: 434007
  • Ojoto Uno: 434008
  • Alor: 434012
  • Adazi Nnukwu: 422002
  • Adazi Ani: 422003
  • Adazi Enu: 422004
  • Neni: 422005
  • Nri: 422006
  • Achina: 422017
  • Igbo Ukwu: 422018
  • Isuofia: 422019
  • Uga: 422020
  • Ajalli: 423001
  • Enugwu Abor: 423002
  • Ufuma: 423009
  • Ezira: 423003
  • Ihite: 423004
  • Umunze: 423006
  • Onitsha: 430001
  • Fegge: 430003
  • Ogboefere: 430003
  • Atani: 431001
  • Ihiala: 431003
  • Uli: 431004
  • Okija: 431005
  • Nkwelle-Ezunaka: 433001
  • Ogbunike: 433002
  • Awkuzu: 433005
  • Omor: 433013
  • Nnewi: 435001
  • Amichi: 435002
  • Ukpor: 435006
  • Osumenyi: 435004
  • Oraifite: 435003
  • Ozubulu: 435005
  • Umunachi: 421009
  • Ifite Ukpo: 422008

Note that this list may not be exhaustive, and new postal codes may be added over time. You can always refer to the website of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) or a reliable postal code directory for the latest information.

For more detailed information, including specific postal codes for smaller districts or neighbourhoods, you can refer to this comprehensive list.

Source: Anambra State Postal Code.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

What to know about the Nigerian Navy salary structure

What to know about the Nigerian Navy salary structure

List of postal codes in Anambra State

List of postal codes in Anambra State

How to turn cassava into tapioca

How to turn cassava into tapioca

5 tips for increasing your chance of conception

5 tips for increasing your chance of conception

This common ingredient in shampoos causes severe hair loss in Africans

This common ingredient in shampoos causes severe hair loss in Africans

3 ways mothers pass HIV AIDS Virus to their babies

3 ways mothers pass HIV AIDS Virus to their babies

7 most expensive houses in Nigeria

7 most expensive houses in Nigeria

List of postal codes in Kaduna State

List of postal codes in Kaduna State

3 statements you make with freeform dreadlocks

3 statements you make with freeform dreadlocks

Family jealousy: Why some parents envy their own children

Family jealousy: Why some parents envy their own children

How to make custard cake from scratch

How to make custard cake from scratch

Hidden function of your car's glove compartment you probably didn't know about

Hidden function of your car's glove compartment you probably didn't know about

Pulse Sports

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Trending

Bebe Cool in distressed wear

What qualifies as distressed fashion?

What are oldest living trees in the world? [Pinterest]

7 oldest living trees in the world

Before you sleep over at her place read this[istockphoto]

Dear men, before you sleep over at her place read this

The most important thing is to understand that the problem of unpleasant body odour is a common issue [Adobe Stock]

How to sensitively handle your coworker with body odour