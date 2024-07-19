List of postal codes in Anambra State

One essential aspect for residents and businesses alike is understanding the postal code system, which ensures efficient mail and package delivery throughout the state.

Overview of Anambra State postal codes

Anambra State postal codes range from 420001 to 435115. Each LGA has its unique postal code that identifies specific locations within the area, facilitating the effective distribution of postal services. Below is a detailed breakdown of the postal codes for each LGA in Anambra State.

Postal codes by Local Government Area (LGA)

Awka South LGA

Awka: 420001

Amawbia: 420002

Nise: 420003

Nibo: 420006

UNIZIK: 420007

Mbaukwu: 420014

Awka North LGA

Achalla: 420005

Ebenebe: 420008

Mgbakwu: 420009

Njikoka LGA

Enugu-Ukwu: 421001

Nawfia: 421004

Nimo: 421010

Enugwu-Agidi: 421011

Oyi LGA

Nawgu: 421005

Ukwulu: 421012

Nteje: 433003

Umunya: 433004

Idemili North LGA

Ogidi: 434004

Abatete: 434001

Obosi: 434003

Umuoji: 434005

Idemili South LGA

Oraukwu: 422001

Nnobi: 434007

Ojoto Uno: 434008

Alor: 434012

Anaocha LGA

Adazi Nnukwu: 422002

Adazi Ani: 422003

Adazi Enu: 422004

Neni: 422005

Nri: 422006

Aguata LGA

Achina: 422017

Igbo Ukwu: 422018

Isuofia: 422019

Uga: 422020

Orumba North LGA

Ajalli: 423001

Enugwu Abor: 423002

Ufuma: 423009

Orumba South LGA

Ezira: 423003

Ihite: 423004

Umunze: 423006

Onitsha North LGA

Onitsha: 430001

Fegge: 430003

Onitsha South LGA

Ogboefere: 430003

Ogbaru LGA

Atani: 431001

Ihiala LGA

Ihiala: 431003

Uli: 431004

Okija: 431005

Oyi LGA

Nkwelle-Ezunaka: 433001

Ogbunike: 433002

Awkuzu: 433005

Ayamelum LGA

Omor: 433013

Nnewi North LGA

Nnewi: 435001

Nnewi South LGA

Amichi: 435002

Ukpor: 435006

Osumenyi: 435004

Ekwusigo LGA

Oraifite: 435003

Ozubulu: 435005

Dunukofia LGA

Umunachi: 421009

Ifite Ukpo: 422008

Note that this list may not be exhaustive, and new postal codes may be added over time. You can always refer to the website of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) or a reliable postal code directory for the latest information.

