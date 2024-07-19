Anambra State, located in the southeastern part of Nigeria, is known for its rich culture and historical heritage.
List of postal codes in Anambra State
Postal codes are a system of identifying locations for mail delivery.
One essential aspect for residents and businesses alike is understanding the postal code system, which ensures efficient mail and package delivery throughout the state.
Overview of Anambra State postal codes
Anambra State postal codes range from 420001 to 435115. Each LGA has its unique postal code that identifies specific locations within the area, facilitating the effective distribution of postal services. Below is a detailed breakdown of the postal codes for each LGA in Anambra State.
Postal codes by Local Government Area (LGA)
Awka South LGA
- Awka: 420001
- Amawbia: 420002
- Nise: 420003
- Nibo: 420006
- UNIZIK: 420007
- Mbaukwu: 420014
Awka North LGA
- Achalla: 420005
- Ebenebe: 420008
- Mgbakwu: 420009
Njikoka LGA
- Enugu-Ukwu: 421001
- Nawfia: 421004
- Nimo: 421010
- Enugwu-Agidi: 421011
Oyi LGA
- Nawgu: 421005
- Ukwulu: 421012
- Nteje: 433003
- Umunya: 433004
Idemili North LGA
- Ogidi: 434004
- Abatete: 434001
- Obosi: 434003
- Umuoji: 434005
Idemili South LGA
- Oraukwu: 422001
- Nnobi: 434007
- Ojoto Uno: 434008
- Alor: 434012
Anaocha LGA
- Adazi Nnukwu: 422002
- Adazi Ani: 422003
- Adazi Enu: 422004
- Neni: 422005
- Nri: 422006
Aguata LGA
- Achina: 422017
- Igbo Ukwu: 422018
- Isuofia: 422019
- Uga: 422020
Orumba North LGA
- Ajalli: 423001
- Enugwu Abor: 423002
- Ufuma: 423009
Orumba South LGA
- Ezira: 423003
- Ihite: 423004
- Umunze: 423006
Onitsha North LGA
- Onitsha: 430001
- Fegge: 430003
Onitsha South LGA
- Ogboefere: 430003
Ogbaru LGA
- Atani: 431001
Ihiala LGA
- Ihiala: 431003
- Uli: 431004
- Okija: 431005
Oyi LGA
- Nkwelle-Ezunaka: 433001
- Ogbunike: 433002
- Awkuzu: 433005
Ayamelum LGA
- Omor: 433013
Nnewi North LGA
- Nnewi: 435001
Nnewi South LGA
- Amichi: 435002
- Ukpor: 435006
- Osumenyi: 435004
Ekwusigo LGA
- Oraifite: 435003
- Ozubulu: 435005
Dunukofia LGA
- Umunachi: 421009
- Ifite Ukpo: 422008
Note that this list may not be exhaustive, and new postal codes may be added over time. You can always refer to the website of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) or a reliable postal code directory for the latest information.
For more detailed information, including specific postal codes for smaller districts or neighbourhoods, you can refer to this comprehensive list.
Source: Anambra State Postal Code.
This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.
