7 types of girls a guy should never date

The most important thing is to trust your gut feeling and surround yourself with people who bring out the best in you.

By understanding the types to avoid, you'll be better equipped to find someone who respects you and supports your dreams.

1. The drama queen

ADVERTISEMENT

A drama queen thrives on creating and escalating conflicts. She often blows minor issues out of proportion and finds herself in constant turmoil.

Pulse Nigeria

While her life may seem exciting at first, the constant emotional rollercoaster can be exhausting. Her need for drama can overshadow the genuine connection and stability required in a healthy relationship.

Signs to watch for:

Frequent emotional outbursts over trivial matters

A history of chaotic relationships

An inability to resolve conflicts calmly

ADVERTISEMENT

2. The gold digger

Pulse Nigeria

The gold digger is primarily interested in your financial status rather than who you are as a person. She values material possessions and wealth above all else. While enjoying the finer things in life is not wrong, her excessive focus on money can lead to a shallow and unsatisfying relationship.

Signs to watch for:

Constantly asking about your financial status or salary

Preferring expensive gifts over meaningful gestures

Being more interested in your wallet than your personality

ADVERTISEMENT

3. The control freak

A control freak has a strong desire to dominate every aspect of your life. She insists on making all decisions and has little respect for your independence.

Pulse Nigeria

This behaviour can stifle your personal growth and create an unhealthy dynamic where you feel more like a subordinate than a partner.

Signs to watch for:

ADVERTISEMENT

Insisting on making all plans and decisions

Disregarding your opinions and preferences

Exhibiting possessive or jealous behaviour

4. The commitment-phobe

The commitment-phobe is afraid of serious relationships and often avoids any form of long-term commitment. She may enjoy your company but will shy away from defining the relationship or making future plans. This can leave you feeling insecure and uncertain about where you stand.

Signs to watch for:

Avoiding discussions about the future

Keeping the relationship casual without labels

Frequently breaking off the relationship when things get serious

ADVERTISEMENT

5. The negative Nancy

Pulse Nigeria

A negative Nancy constantly sees the glass as half empty. She is perpetually pessimistic and drags you down with her negativity. While everyone has bad days, her chronic negativity can create a gloomy atmosphere, making it difficult to maintain a positive outlook on life.

Signs to watch for:

Consistently complaining about everything

Rarely acknowledging the good in any situation

Bringing negativity into your conversations and experiences

ADVERTISEMENT

6. The insecure girl

Pulse Nigeria

The insecure girl struggles with self-esteem issues and seeks constant validation. While it's natural to have insecurities, her need for reassurance can become overwhelming. This behaviour can lead to a relationship where you feel pressured to constantly prove your affection and loyalty.

Signs to watch for:

Frequently seeking compliments and validation

Being overly jealous or suspicious

Constantly doubting your feelings for her

ADVERTISEMENT

7. The flake

The flake is unreliable and inconsistent. She cancels plans at the last minute or fails to follow through on her promises. This unpredictability can be frustrating and make it difficult to build a stable and dependable relationship.

Signs to watch for:

Regularly cancelling or changing plans

Making promises but rarely keeping them

Showing a lack of consideration for your time and efforts

ADVERTISEMENT

By recognising these red flags early on, you can avoid unnecessary heartache and focus on building a healthy, supportive, and loving relationship with someone who truly values and complements you.