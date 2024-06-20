ADVERTISEMENT
7 things you should never do when on a plane

Anna Ajayi

Flying can be either an exciting adventure or a routine necessity.

There are some things you should never do when on a plane [Linketree]
There are some things you should never do when on a plane [Linketree]

No matter how often you travel, there are certain behaviours to avoid to ensure a pleasant experience for yourself and others.

Understanding what not to do on a plane can make your journey smoother and more comfortable. Here are 7 things to keep in mind so you can be a courteous and comfortable passenger and ensure a relaxing journey for yourself and everyone around you.

Don't stand up as soon as the plane lands [People]
Don't stand up as soon as the plane lands [People] Pulse Nigeria
One of the most common mistakes passengers make is standing up immediately after the plane lands. This can create chaos and slow down the disembarking process. It’s more efficient to wait for your row's turn to exit, as this keeps the flow orderly and helps everyone get off the plane faster.

Bringing food on a flight is common, but choosing the right type of food is important. Avoid eating pungent foods like egg salad or spicy dishes, as strong odours can disturb other passengers who are in close quarters.

Don't eat smelly food on the plane [BlackVeganDiaries]
Don't eat smelly food on the plane [BlackVeganDiaries] Pulse Nigeria

Opt for neutral-smelling snacks to keep the peace and ensure a pleasant environment.

Don't drink the tap water on the plane [GTheTelegraph]
Don't drink the tap water on the plane [GTheTelegraph] Pulse Nigeria

Aeroplane tap water isn't always safe to drink due to potential contamination. It's best to stick to bottled water for drinking and even for making hot beverages like coffee or tea. Bringing an empty bottle through security and filling it at a water fountain is a smart way to stay hydrated safely.

Flight attendants are there to ensure your safety and comfort, but they also deal with a lot of stress. Being polite and respectful towards them can make your flight more enjoyable.

Don't be rude to flight attendants [Wired868]
Don't be rude to flight attendants [Wired868] Pulse Nigeria

If you need something, ask nicely. Rudeness can lead to poor service and a negative experience for everyone involved.

Airplane seats are cramped, and sharing armrests is a common issue. An unspoken rule is that the middle seat passenger gets both armrests, as they have the least amount of personal space. If you’re in the aisle or window seat, be considerate and share the armrests to avoid discomfort and irritation.

ALSO READ: How to deal with flight anxiety, according to experts

It might be tempting to get comfortable by removing your shoes and socks, but this is generally frowned upon. The airplane floor can be quite dirty, and your feet might not smell as fresh as you think. Keeping your shoes on helps maintain hygiene and keeps the cabin environment more pleasant for everyone.

Using your phone on speaker mode can be very disruptive to other passengers. Always use headphones if you need to listen to something or make a call.

Always use headphones if you need to listen to something [Lifewire]
Always use headphones if you need to listen to something [Lifewire] Pulse Nigeria
This helps maintain a quieter and more peaceful cabin environment.

By following these guidelines, you can contribute to a smoother and more enjoyable flight experience for yourself and your fellow passengers. Happy flying!

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

