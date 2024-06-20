7 things you should never do when on a plane

Understanding what not to do on a plane can make your journey smoother and more comfortable. Here are 7 things to keep in mind so you can be a courteous and comfortable passenger and ensure a relaxing journey for yourself and everyone around you.

1. Don't stand up as soon as the plane lands

One of the most common mistakes passengers make is standing up immediately after the plane lands. This can create chaos and slow down the disembarking process. It’s more efficient to wait for your row's turn to exit, as this keeps the flow orderly and helps everyone get off the plane faster.

2. Don't eat smelly food

Bringing food on a flight is common, but choosing the right type of food is important. Avoid eating pungent foods like egg salad or spicy dishes, as strong odours can disturb other passengers who are in close quarters.

Opt for neutral-smelling snacks to keep the peace and ensure a pleasant environment.

3. Don't drink the tap water

Aeroplane tap water isn't always safe to drink due to potential contamination. It's best to stick to bottled water for drinking and even for making hot beverages like coffee or tea. Bringing an empty bottle through security and filling it at a water fountain is a smart way to stay hydrated safely.

4. Don't be rude to flight attendants

Flight attendants are there to ensure your safety and comfort, but they also deal with a lot of stress. Being polite and respectful towards them can make your flight more enjoyable.

If you need something, ask nicely. Rudeness can lead to poor service and a negative experience for everyone involved.

5. Don't hog the armrests

Airplane seats are cramped, and sharing armrests is a common issue. An unspoken rule is that the middle seat passenger gets both armrests, as they have the least amount of personal space. If you’re in the aisle or window seat, be considerate and share the armrests to avoid discomfort and irritation.

6. Don't take off your shoes and socks

It might be tempting to get comfortable by removing your shoes and socks, but this is generally frowned upon. The airplane floor can be quite dirty, and your feet might not smell as fresh as you think. Keeping your shoes on helps maintain hygiene and keeps the cabin environment more pleasant for everyone.

7. Don't use your phone on speaker mode

Using your phone on speaker mode can be very disruptive to other passengers. Always use headphones if you need to listen to something or make a call.

This helps maintain a quieter and more peaceful cabin environment.

By following these guidelines, you can contribute to a smoother and more enjoyable flight experience for yourself and your fellow passengers. Happy flying!