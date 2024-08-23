ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

7 subtle signs you’re not sexually attracted to your partner

Anna Ajayi

These signs may not mean that your relationship is doomed, but be honest with yourself about your feelings.

Feelings change and the intitial spark can fade away [Grassrootsng]
Feelings change and the intitial spark can fade away [Grassrootsng]

Sexual attraction is a big part of any romantic relationship. It’s that spark that makes you excited to be close to your partner, to share kisses, hugs, and more intimate moments.

Recommended articles

But what happens when that spark fades away?

It can be hard to notice, especially because it doesn’t always happen all at once. Sometimes, it’s a slow change that can be easy to miss. But, if you pay attention, there are some subtle signs that might tell you that you’re not feeling the same way about your partner anymore.

When you’re no longer sexually attracted to someone, it can feel confusing and maybe even a little scary. You might wonder if something is wrong with you or your relationship. You might even feel guilty. But it doesn’t always mean the relationship is over. Sometimes, people just change, and their feelings change too.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once you understand what’s happening, you can figure out what to do next. Whether it’s working on the relationship, talking to your partner, or even deciding to move on, knowing the signs can help you make the right choice.

Here are seven subtle signs that might mean you’re not sexually attracted to your partner anymore:

Less interest in physical touch could be a sign
Less interest in physical touch could be a sign Pulse Nigeria

If you notice that you don’t feel like hugging, kissing, or even holding hands with your partner as much as you used to, this might be a sign. Physical touch is a way of showing love and attraction. When that starts to fade, it could mean your feelings are changing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Do you find yourself coming up with excuses to avoid sex or other intimate moments? Maybe you’re too tired, too busy, or just not in the mood. If this happens often, it could be a sign that you’re not as attracted to your partner as you once were.

Do you come up with excuses to avoid intimate moments? [AdobeStock]
Do you come up with excuses to avoid intimate moments? [AdobeStock] Pulse Nigeria

It’s normal to find other people attractive from time to time. But if you’re always looking at other people and comparing them to your partner, it might mean something more. You might be searching for what you feel is missing in your current relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spending time alone with your partner should be fun and something to look forward to. But if you find yourself dreading it or feeling bored, this could be a sign that you’re not as into your partner as before.

When you’re attracted to someone, you tend to overlook their flaws. But if you’re starting to focus more on what you don’t like about your partner, it could be because your feelings are changing.

ALSO READ: 7 relationship problems that are worse than cheating

ADVERTISEMENT

Eye contact is a powerful way of connecting with someone, especially in romantic relationships. If you find that you’re avoiding eye contact with your partner, it might be because you’re not feeling as connected or attracted to them anymore.

Sometimes, it’s just a feeling that something isn’t right. You might not be able to put your finger on it, but you know that things aren’t the same as they used to be. If this feeling doesn’t go away, you need to figure out what’s really going on.

If you feel something is missing, it probably is [iStock]
If you feel something is missing, it probably is [iStock] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Recognising these signs may not mean your relationship is doomed. But be honest with yourself about your feelings. This way, you can take the steps you need to either rekindle the attraction or have an open conversation with your partner about what’s next for both of you.

RELATED: How to deal when you no longer find your partner attractive

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

7 subtle signs you’re not sexually attracted to your partner

7 subtle signs you’re not sexually attracted to your partner

5 reasons every lady should own seamless underwear

5 reasons every lady should own seamless underwear

Why you fart all the time and how to stop it

Why you fart all the time and how to stop it

5 amazing animals that came back from extinction

5 amazing animals that came back from extinction

Grand Oak relaunches Seaman’s Schnapps in style

Grand Oak relaunches Seaman’s Schnapps in style

Cue...the sugar mask party!

Cue...the sugar mask party!

5 ways to invest in yourself as a woman

5 ways to invest in yourself as a woman

Is bad marriage better than divorce? Here's what you should know

Is bad marriage better than divorce? Here's what you should know

Your body struggles to digest these 5 things you eat daily

Your body struggles to digest these 5 things you eat daily

Botswana discovers the world's second-largest diamond—but where was the first found?

Botswana discovers the world's second-largest diamond—but where was the first found?

5 reasons your partner hides their phone from you - it's not just cheating

5 reasons your partner hides their phone from you - it's not just cheating

8 health aspects to watch in your ageing loved ones

8 health aspects to watch in your ageing loved ones

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

questions that start fights in marriages [Adobe Stock]

5 questions that start fights in marriages

How to get rid of chest acne [Curology]

How to get rid of chest acne

These expensive dog breeds cost millions [X.com]

5 most expensive dog breeds that cost millions

How to heal from a relationship trauma [BetterHelp]

How to heal from relationship trauma