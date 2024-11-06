ADVERTISEMENT
7 strange ways people have tried to stay young forever

Anna Ajayi

Beauty standards have always had a huge influence on the world.

Some strange ways people have tried to stay young forever [DailyMail]
The pressure to stay young and attractive has driven people to try strange and sometimes uncomfortable beauty treatments.

From ancient times to the present, people have searched for the fountain of youth through unusual and even risky methods.

Some treatments promise a youthful glow, while others claim to slow down the ageing process. But just how far will some people go to look younger? The answer is pretty far.

Here are seven bizarre ways that people have tried to turn back the clock, and some of them may surprise you.

Blood facials are a thing [DavidGhozland]
Blood facials, or vampire facials, gained attention after celebrities like Kim Kardashian tried them. The process involves drawing blood from the person and separating it to get platelet-rich plasma. This plasma is then injected into the face to boost collagen and make the skin look younger. It sounds creepy, but some people swear by it, claiming it makes their skin firmer and smoother.

Cryotherapy is a treatment where people expose their bodies to extremely cold temperatures for a few minutes.

Cryotherapy [Health]
This method is believed to reduce inflammation, speed up metabolism, and make the skin glow. It might sound like torture, but fans of cryotherapy say it gives them a rush of energy and a youthful appearance. You just have to be brave enough to stand the freezing cold.

Using leeches as a beauty treatment might sound like something from medieval times, but it’s still used today.

Leech therapy [SPPC]
Leeches are placed on the skin to suck out blood, and their saliva is thought to have healing and anti-ageing benefits. Some believe that leech therapy improves blood flow and gives skin a fresh, youthful look.

This beauty treatment uses sanitised bird droppings, often from nightingales. The droppings are applied to the face to exfoliate and brighten the skin.

Bird poop facials [Byrdie]
This ancient Japanese treatment is said to make the skin feel smoother and look younger. Even though it might sound disgusting, some high-end spas charge a lot for this unusual facial.

Bee venom treatments [ClinicalAdvisor]
Bee venom is sometimes called “nature’s Botox.” When applied to the skin, it tricks the body into thinking it has been stung, which increases blood flow and stimulates collagen production. This helps reduce wrinkles and make the skin look plump. Some beauty products even use bee venom as a key ingredient to fight signs of ageing.

Snail mucus facials [ExposedSkinCare]
Snail mucus facials use slime from snails to moisturise and rejuvenate the skin. The mucus is rich in nutrients that are believed to be good for the skin, helping it stay hydrated and youthful. Some people even let live snails crawl over their faces to get the full effect. It’s slimy, but many people believe it works wonders.

Live fish pedicures [Cudo]
In this treatment, people dip their feet into a tank filled with small fish. The fish eat dead skin, leaving feet feeling soft and smooth. Some believe that it helps promote younger-looking skin.

RELATED: 5 strange beauty rituals across the world

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

