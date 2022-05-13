5 strange beauty rituals across the world

Here are five beauty rituals that will leave your mouth gaping:

1.The Swiss-Sheep Placenta Therapy

Researchers say that sheep placenta possess a protein component which, when applied to the skin, stimulates the production of collagen; which helps to reverse ageing and remove wrinkles. The placenta is obtained from clean, fresh sheep herds in Switzerland; hence, the name.

2.The Snake Massage

In Israel, a particular spa offers snake massages to clients. The clients lay down, and the snakes begin to crawl all over their body. For relief and soothing effect, smaller snakes are engaged, while for ease in muscle and joint tensions, the bigger snakes are used. It is said that the massage gives an overall calming effect and eases pains in the joints.

3.The Bull Semen hair product.

In England, a combination of bull semen and Katara roots extract- an Iranian plant. This is then applied as a masque to the hair, rejuvenating and generally adding shine to the hair.

4.The Poop Facial

Commonly known as Geisha Facial. Although it originated in Japan, other countries worldwide have incorporated this beauty therapy. This facial involves the use of bird poo in the production of a face mask, which is then applied on the face. The Nightingale bird droppings are collected, dried, sterilized, ground into powder and mixed with water and rice ban for a face mask. The poop contains enzymes nutritious for the skin.

5.Fish Pedicure