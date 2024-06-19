ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Werewolf Syndrome and 7 other strange diseases you won’t believe exist

Anna Ajayi

These conditions are rare, misunderstood, and incredibly fascinating.

Werewolf syndrome [VocalMedia]
Werewolf syndrome [VocalMedia]

Have you ever heard of a disease that makes you feel like you’re turning into a werewolf? How about one where your hand seems to have a mind of its own?

Recommended articles

The human body and mind can sometimes exhibit truly bizarre and rare conditions that seem straight out of science fiction.

Let's take a look at some unusual diseases you probably never knew existed.

ADVERTISEMENT
Man with werewolf syndrome [TheEconomicTimes]
Man with werewolf syndrome [TheEconomicTimes] Pulse Nigeria

Hypertrichosis, also known as werewolf syndrome, doesn't involve any actual transformations, but people with Hypertrichosis can grow an excessive amount of hair all over their body. This can make individuals appear as if they have fur, leading to the moniker "werewolf syndrome." This condition can be caused by medications, genetics, or even malnutrition. While there are several medications that can help manage the symptoms, there is no cure. For some, this condition can be merely inconvenient, while for others it can lead to social isolation and depression.

Exploding head syndrome is a neurological condition [Stacker]
Exploding head syndrome is a neurological condition [Stacker] Pulse Nigeria

This syndrome isn't quite as dramatic as the name suggests, but it certainly is strange. People with Exploding Head Syndrome experience sudden, loud noises in their head, described as bangs, booms, or claps of thunder. These noises are not audible to anyone else and are not caused by any external stimuli. The exact cause of Exploding Head Syndrome is unknown, but it is thought to be a neurological condition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ever heard someone speak with an accent they weren't born with? For people with Foreign Accent Syndrome, this is their reality. This rare condition causes a person to develop a foreign accent after a stroke, head injury, or other neurological event. The person may not even be aware of the change in their speech patterns.

Pica is a disorder where individuals have a compulsion to eat non-food items, such as dirt, chalk, or even metal. This condition can lead to serious health issues, including poisoning and digestive problems.

Pica is a deadly disorder [Congress]
Pica is a deadly disorder [Congress] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Pica is often associated with nutritional deficiencies or mental health conditions and requires medical and psychological intervention to address the underlying causes and prevent harmful behaviours​

Also known as Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva, this rare disease causes muscle, tendons, and ligaments to turn into bone. Over time, this can lead to the complete ossification (turning to bone) of the body, leaving the person essentially a living statue. Thankfully, Stoneman Syndrome is extremely rare.

This syndrome isn't caused by falling down a rabbit hole, but it can make you feel like you have. People with Alice in Wonderland Syndrome experience distortions in visual perception, such as seeing objects as larger or smaller than they actually are. These distortions can be frightening and disorienting. The cause of Alice in Wonderland Syndrome is unknown, but it is thought to be related to migraines or epilepsy.

ADVERTISEMENT

This heartbreaking condition is also known as Progeria. Children with Progeria experience a rapid form of ageing that begins in early childhood.

A child with Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome [TheTimes]
A child with Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome [TheTimes] Pulse Nigeria

Symptoms include hair loss, wrinkled skin, and a loss of body fat. Progeria is a genetic disorder with no cure, but there are treatments that can help to improve the quality of life for children with this condition.

These are just a few examples of the many weird and wonderful (or perhaps disturbing) diseases that exist in the world. The human body is a complex machine, and sometimes things go a little haywire.

ADVERTISEMENT

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people, and covered the international BRICS+ Fashion Summit in Moscow, Russia in 2023. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 simple home remedies to ease stomach pain

5 simple home remedies to ease stomach pain

5 foods you didn’t know were invented by accident

5 foods you didn’t know were invented by accident

Werewolf Syndrome and 7 other strange diseases you won’t believe exist

Werewolf Syndrome and 7 other strange diseases you won’t believe exist

On Colos: The side effects of smoking colorado marijuana

On Colos: The side effects of smoking colorado marijuana

7 reasons why most people are scared of AI

7 reasons why most people are scared of AI

See Wizkid, Tems, Rema, Burna Boy at Pharrell's Louis Vuitton S/S 2025 Men's show

See Wizkid, Tems, Rema, Burna Boy at Pharrell's Louis Vuitton S/S 2025 Men's show

How woman mysteriously disappeared 114 years ago — dad spent $1m to search for her

How woman mysteriously disappeared 114 years ago — dad spent $1m to search for her

20,000 people have disappeared in this area in the past 50 years

20,000 people have disappeared in this area in the past 50 years

Why wearing black socks on a plane may be dangerous

Why wearing black socks on a plane may be dangerous

10 most expensive cities in the world — Lagos is not 1 of them

10 most expensive cities in the world — Lagos is not 1 of them

Mixed-gender prisons: where they are and how they work

Mixed-gender prisons: where they are and how they work

Love charms that actually work

Love charms that actually work

Pulse Sports

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Who wore it best?

Who nailed this Bridgerton-style dress? Beauty, Priscy, Bola or Shine?

American albino model Shaun Ross [Getty Images]

7 common myths about people living with albinism

Tanzania's human rights campaigners say the number of attacks against albinos is in sharp decline, but their graves are increasingly being desecrated instead and their remains exhumed

Understanding albinism: Realities and the need for awareness

Ancient Egyptian Pyramids are missing in the Bible

Why Egyptian pyramids are not mentioned in Old Testament