ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

7 simple tips and tricks to reduce excessive sweating in this hot weather

Anna Ajayi

Sweating is totally normal, especially during the current heat wave in Nigeria.

With the heat comes sweat [CBC]
With the heat comes sweat [CBC]

If you're finding yourself drenched in sweat with no electricity available, don't worry! We've got some simple tips and tricks to help you keep the sweat at bay.

Recommended articles

Here’s how you can stay cool and comfortable this hit season

Wearing the right kind of clothes can make a big difference. Light and loose-fitting clothes made of natural fabrics like cotton help your skin breathe easier and keep you cooler. Dark colours and tight clothes, on the other hand, can make you sweat more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Drinking plenty of water is like giving your body its own cooling system. When you're well-hydrated, it's easier for your body to regulate its temperature, which can help reduce sweating. So, keep a water bottle handy and sip throughout the day.

Antiperspirants are not just for mornings. Applying antiperspirant to dry underarms before you go to bed can be more effective. It works by blocking the sweat ducts, reducing how much you sweat. Just make sure your skin is dry before applying it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whenever you can, stay in cooler environments. Use fans, air conditioning, or take cool showers to lower your body's temperature. If you're cooler, you'll sweat less. It's a simple trick but super effective.

Spicy foods, caffeine, and alcohol can make you sweat more. They trigger your body to heat up, which means more sweat. If excessive sweating bothers you, try cutting back on these to see if it makes a difference.

Regular exercise can help regulate your body's temperature over time. Plus, when you're more fit, your body doesn't have to work as hard and sweat as much during everyday activities. Just remember to stay hydrated and cool off after your workout.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stress and anxiety can trigger sweating. Learning to relax through deep breathing, meditation, or yoga can help keep you calm and reduce stress-related sweating. It's all about giving your body a chill pill.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

7 simple tips and tricks to reduce excessive sweating in this hot weather

7 simple tips and tricks to reduce excessive sweating in this hot weather

How to say no without feeling guilty about it

How to say no without feeling guilty about it

Feeling hot? Here's how to know you're about to have a heat stroke

Feeling hot? Here's how to know you're about to have a heat stroke

Beat the Heat: How to spot and treat heat rash

Beat the Heat: How to spot and treat heat rash

Sudden red eye in the morning? Understand the reasons and find relief

Sudden red eye in the morning? Understand the reasons and find relief

The magic of music and how it affects your mental health

The magic of music and how it affects your mental health

Here's what causes the black line on a pregnant woman's stomach

Here's what causes the black line on a pregnant woman's stomach

Here’s why apollo is common among Nigerian children

Here’s why apollo is common among Nigerian children

5 types of flowers and what they symbolise to lovers

5 types of flowers and what they symbolise to lovers

5 reasons you should consider going on a social media cleanse

5 reasons you should consider going on a social media cleanse

5 signs your 'talking stage' will not lead to a relationship

5 signs your 'talking stage' will not lead to a relationship

10 countries that spend the most and least money on food - Nigeria tops the list

10 countries that spend the most and least money on food - Nigeria tops the list

Pulse Sports

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How to survive the heat season in Nigeria

6 ways to survive the heat season in Nigeria

Fasting during lent [Shutterstock]

5 tips for fasting during the days of Lent

cold countries in the world

Top 5 coldest countries in the world

These text messages mean you are the side piece [Unsplash]

If you get these 5 messages on Valentine's Day, you are the side piece