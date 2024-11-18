ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

7 signs a house might be haunted

Oghenerume Progress
Haunted House - Freepik
Haunted House - Freepik

Tales of haunted houses have been around since time immemorial. While some incidents can be explained by science or psychology, others remain spine-chillingly unexplainable.

Recommended articles

So, if you are wondering, here are some potential signs a house might be haunted.

The number one sign a house might be haunted is when you hear unexplained noises such as footsteps, knocking, or whispers when no one else is around. You could also hear doors creaking open or slamming shut, disembodied voices faint music or objects clattering without an apparent cause.

ADVERTISEMENT

While old houses naturally creak and groan, consistent or distinct noises could be a sign that it might be haunted.

If objects like keys, books, or furniture seem to move on their own, this is one of the clearest signs associated with hauntings. Items may disappear from their usual spots and reappear elsewhere without explanation.

Seeing shadowy figures in your peripheral vision or dark forms moving across a room can also indicate that the property might be haunted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many people say they get an uneasy sensation of being watched in haunted spaces. This sensation might come and go, often accompanied by an unexplained chill or goosebumps. Some people report being touched, pushed, or experiencing sudden chills without an apparent cause. If you experience this, you just might be in a haunted house.

Hearing faint whispers, your name being called, or even loud voices when no one else is around is a classic haunting sign. These auditory phenomena are often the hardest to dismiss.

ADVERTISEMENT

Animals are believed to be more sensitive to supernatural presences. So, if you notice your dog is always barking at empty spaces, your cat hisses at corners, or your pets refuse to enter certain rooms, it could indicate something beyond the ordinary.

This is perhaps the most dramatic sign of a haunted property. If you see an apparition aka ghostly figures that can appear translucent, shadow-like, or fully formed, there is a great chance that the house might be haunted.

In addition to the above, other signs might be cold and hot spots in the house without explanation or flickering lights and even recurring nightmares.

Now you know these signs, the question is, have you ever been in a haunted house?

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

7 signs a house might be haunted

7 signs a house might be haunted

Smirnoff Flight 1864 is taking off with Hottest Entertainment Crew – Book your seat now!

Smirnoff Flight 1864 is taking off with Hottest Entertainment Crew – Book your seat now!

5 things to know before you try ice baths

5 things to know before you try ice baths

The only 4 African countries that have won Miss Universe title

The only 4 African countries that have won Miss Universe title

5 countries that do not have airports

5 countries that do not have airports

Casual Queen unveils daring 'ÈREGUÁ COLLECTION' for SS25, celebrating timeless elegance

Casual Queen unveils daring 'ÈREGUÁ COLLECTION' for SS25, celebrating timeless elegance

5 groundbreaking records Chidimma Adetshina shattered at Miss Universe 2024

5 groundbreaking records Chidimma Adetshina shattered at Miss Universe 2024

Kingdom Film Festival partners NITDA to unlock wealth in Nigeria's film ecosystem

Kingdom Film Festival partners NITDA to unlock wealth in Nigeria's film ecosystem

KCee, Ali Baba, Mayorkun, others to headline launch of IN-RANCH 9JA Reality TV Show

KCee, Ali Baba, Mayorkun, others to headline launch of IN-RANCH 9JA Reality TV Show

7 Habits of women who are never broke

7 Habits of women who are never broke

5 amazing benefits of taking pepper soup regularly even when you’re not sick

5 amazing benefits of taking pepper soup regularly even when you’re not sick

BREAKING: Chidimma Adetshina emerges 1st runner up of Miss Universe 2024

BREAKING: Chidimma Adetshina emerges 1st runner up of Miss Universe 2024

Pulse Sports

Athletics Power Couples: The Woodhalls link up with Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield at GQ's Men of the Year Party

Athletics Power Couples: The Woodhalls link up with Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield at GQ's Men of the Year Party

'This is the moment I have been waiting for' - Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye

'This is the moment I have been waiting for' - Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi finally agree on one thing after 15-year rivalry

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi finally agree on one thing after 15-year rivalry

I’ve worked hard – WWE legend Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson agrees he is richer than Cristiano Ronaldo

I’ve worked hard – WWE legend Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson agrees he is richer than Cristiano Ronaldo

Benin vs Nigeria: Set piece struggles, and 2 other things we learnt in Super Eagles’ draw with the Cheetahs

Benin vs Nigeria: Set piece struggles, and 2 other things we learnt in Super Eagles’ draw with the Cheetahs

AFCON 2025Q: Osimhen saves Super Eagles against Benin as Nigeria claim top spot in Group D

AFCON 2025Q: Osimhen saves Super Eagles against Benin as Nigeria claim top spot in Group D

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Transparent animals in the world [nationalmarinesanctuaryfoundation]

5 animals so transparent you can see through their bodies

5 signs you’re too dependent in your relationship

Are you losing yourself in love? 5 signs you’re too dependent in your relationship

How do narcissists act in a relationship? [istockphoto]

These 5 things will keep you trapped in a relationship with a narcissist

When life feels heavy, turn to prayer [AdobeStock]

50 powerful midnight prayers for peace, protection, and breakthrough