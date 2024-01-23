ADVERTISEMENT
7 reasons sex feels less enjoyable and ends without an orgasm

Anna Ajayi

Sex should be a fulfilling activity.

For some people, sex can feel frustrating [iStock]
For some people, sex can feel frustrating [iStock]

If you're wondering why sex isn't always as great as you might expect, there are several underlying reasons worth discussing.

Here are some possibilities:

This medical condition occurs when tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside of it, often on the ovaries, fallopian tubes, or other pelvic organs. This misplaced tissue can cause inflammation, pain, and cramping, particularly during or after sex.

This term describes chronic pain or discomfort in the vulva, the external parts of the female genitals. The pain can be burning, stinging, or throbbing, and may happen spontaneously or during touch. While the exact cause often remains unknown, factors like nerve irritation, muscle tension, or skin conditions can contribute.

This involuntary condition involves the muscles surrounding the vagina tightening uncontrollably, making penetration difficult or even impossible. It can be a physical response to emotional or psychological factors, past trauma, or even fear of pain.

As women go through menopause, their hormone levels change significantly. This can affect vaginal lubrication, making sex uncomfortable or even painful. Decreased desire and emotional factors related to menopause can also play a role.

Certain skin conditions like lichen sclerosus or lichen planus can affect the vulva, causing itching, soreness, and even painful blistering. These conditions can reduce sexual enjoyment due to discomfort and sensitivity.

Medications like oral contraceptives, hormone replacement therapy, or antidepressants can alter hormone levels and affect sexual desire, lubrication, and sensitivity. Similarly, surgeries like hysterectomies, which remove the uterus and ovaries, can also cause hormonal changes and impact sexual functioning.

After childbirth, your body is focused on recovery and healing. Hormonal changes, fatigue, and physical discomfort can significantly influence your sex drive and ability to experience orgasm during this time.

Experiencing any or all of these factors doesn't mean that your sexual life is destined to be unsatisfying. Understanding the potential causes is the first step to finding solutions. Open communication with your partner and consulting a healthcare professional can help you explore various options and find ways to navigate and overcome these challenges.





