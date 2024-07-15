RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

7 oldest living trees in the world

Anna Ajayi

These trees have been standing strong for thousands of years.

What are oldest living trees in the world? [Pinterest]
For millions of years, trees have stood as silent witnesses, enduring through generations.

But some trees stand out from the rest. Scattered across continents, these trees defy the odds, their lifespans stretching far beyond anything we can imagine. They have weathered harsh storms, battled disease, and even witnessed the ever-evolving transformations of our planet itself.

Here’s a look at seven of those oldest living trees that still exist:

Pando tree is 80,000 years old [Medium]
Pando tree is 80,000 years old [Medium] Pulse Nigeria

Pando, a clonal colony of quaking aspen (Populus tremuloides) in Utah's Fishlake National Forest, is estimated to be over 80,000 years old. Pando appears as a grove of trees, but it is genetically a single organism connected by an extensive root system. Unfortunately, Pando is showing signs of decline due to environmental changes​​.

Jurupa Oak [GoTreeQuotes]
Jurupa Oak [GoTreeQuotes] Pulse Nigeria

The Jurupa Oak, a Palmer’s oak (Quercus palmeri) in California, is around 13,000 years old. It is a clonal colony tree, which means that it regenerates through its root system, maintaining its genetic material over millennia. Discovered in 2009, the Jurupa Oak covers an extensive area, forming a dense thicket of stems and roots​.

Old Tjikko [AtlasObscura]
Old Tjikko [AtlasObscura] Pulse Nigeria

Old Tjikko, a clonal Norway spruce (Picea abies) in Sweden, is about 9,500 years old. Although the visible trunk is much younger, the root system dates back millennia. This tree's survival mechanism involves shedding and regrowing its trunk, a process that has helped it endure through the ages.

Alerce Milenario [ValdiviaChile]
Alerce Milenario [ValdiviaChile] Pulse Nigeria

This Patagonian cypress (Fitzroya cupressoides) in Chile’s Alerce Costero National Park is estimated to be over 5,000 years old. Researchers used partial core sampling and computer modelling to determine its age. Despite some scepticism, it is undeniably one of the oldest trees on the planet​​.

Llangernyw Yew [Flickr]
Llangernyw Yew [Flickr] Pulse Nigeria

The Llangernyw Yew, found in a churchyard in Wales, is estimated to be between 4,000 and 5,000 years old. This common yew (Taxus baccata) has deep roots in local mythology, often associated with the spirit Angelystor, who is said to predict villagers' deaths each Halloween​​.

Methuselah [PBS]
Methuselah [PBS] Pulse Nigeria

Methuselah, a Great Basin bristlecone pine (Pinus longaeva), is estimated to be 4,853 years old. Located in the White Mountains of California, its exact location is kept secret to protect it from harm. Methuselah has withstood harsh conditions, thriving in arid soils and enduring freezing temperatures and high winds​.

Sarv-e Abarqu is over 4500 years old [Pinterest]
Sarv-e Abarqu is over 4500 years old [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

The Sarv-e Abarqu, or Zoroastrian Sarv, is a Mediterranean cypress (Cupressus sempervirens) located in Iran. It is believed to be around 4,500 years old. This tree is a national monument and holds cultural significance, with legends linking it to ancient figures like the prophet Zoroaster​.

Future generations will continue to learn from and be inspired by these magnificent living relics of our planet’s history.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

