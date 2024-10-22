ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

7 languages that are slowly dying out

Anna Ajayi

Language is more than just words; it's a reflection of culture, history, and identity.

Some of the world's languages are slowly dying out [TheGhanaReport]
Some of the world's languages are slowly dying out [TheGhanaReport]

Each language carries stories from the past, traditions, and unique ways of seeing the world. Sadly, many of these languages are fading away.

Recommended articles

When a language dies, we lose a piece of human heritage. It's like losing a precious book that no one else can ever read again.

Imagine if your own language started disappearing, and with it, the tales your grandparents told and the customs you cherish. It's a sad thought, isn't it?

Here, we'll explore seven languages that are slowly dying out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chamicuro is spoken in a small region of Peru. Fewer than ten people speak it fluently today. The younger generation prefers Spanish, leaving Chamicuro behind. Without new speakers, the language faces extinction. Efforts are being made to document it, but time is running out.

Dumi hails from the hills of Nepal. Only a handful of elderly people still speak it. The rugged terrain has kept Dumi isolated, but modernisation is changing that. As young people move to cities for work, they adopt more common languages, and Dumi fades into the background.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Ethiopia, Ongota is spoken by a small tribe near the Omo River. Fewer than a dozen people speak it now. The community has started using a neighbouring language for daily communication. Ongota is at risk of vanishing as elders pass away without teaching it to the next generation.

These languages are fading into the background [CricketMedia]
These languages are fading into the background [CricketMedia] Pulse Nigeria

Liki is found on a tiny island in Indonesia. Natural disasters and migration have reduced its speakers to a small number. The community blends with others, adopting different languages. Liki's unique sounds and words may soon be lost if preservation steps aren't taken.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the Solomon Islands, Tanema is almost silent. Only one known speaker remains. The language holds the island's history and myths.

Tanema is almost extinct in the Solomon Islands [Sven'sTravelVenues]
Tanema is almost extinct in the Solomon Islands [Sven'sTravelVenues] Pulse Nigeria

Without someone to pass it on, those stories might disappear forever. It's a race against time to record Tanema before it's too late.

Njerep comes from Cameroon in Africa. With only a few elderly speakers left, the language is barely used. Younger members of the community speak more dominant languages. Njerep's decline shows how smaller languages struggle to survive amid globalisation.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the United States, Chemehuevi is an indigenous language once spoken by tribes in California and Arizona. Efforts to revive it are ongoing, but speakers are scarce. The language represents a rich Native American heritage that's at risk of being forgotten.

ALSO READ: 10 languages in Africa that are slowly dying

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

7 exotic animal milk you didn't know people could drink

7 exotic animal milk you didn't know people could drink

What different breast pains mean and when to see a doctor

What different breast pains mean and when to see a doctor

6 African countries without the malaria parasite

6 African countries without the malaria parasite

7 languages that are slowly dying out

7 languages that are slowly dying out

Why does your urine change colour? Here's what it means

Why does your urine change colour? Here's what it means

Here's the strongest currency in the world - No, it's not the dollar or pound

Here's the strongest currency in the world - No, it's not the dollar or pound

5 foods that can give you bad dreams

5 foods that can give you bad dreams

Fashion designer extraordinaire, Mai Atafo on the state of Nigerian fashion

Fashion designer extraordinaire, Mai Atafo on the state of Nigerian fashion

Edo Reports 240 Lassa Fever Cases and 21 Deaths in 4 Months – Director

Edo Reports 240 Lassa Fever Cases and 21 Deaths in 4 Months – Director

7 signs you are a people pleaser

7 signs you are a people pleaser

5 unusual animal eggs you can eat

5 unusual animal eggs you can eat

Ladies, never do these 5 things for a man unless he marries you

Ladies, never do these 5 things for a man unless he marries you

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, and the top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, and the top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

CAF Awards: 9 Nigerians that have won the prestigious the ‘African Footballer of the Year’ award

CAF Awards: 9 Nigerians that have won the prestigious the ‘African Footballer of the Year’ award

'Let them do their jobs' - Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George breaks silence on struggling ex-teammates

'Let them do their jobs' - Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George breaks silence on struggling ex-teammates

'I can win the Ballon d'Or' — Chelsea's Cole Palmer backs himself for prestigious award

'I can win the Ballon d'Or' — Chelsea's Cole Palmer backs himself for prestigious award

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

What causes ovulation pain? [iStock]

5 causes of ovulation pain and how to find relief

Best-dressed guests at Peterson and Prudent wedding

Best aso-ebi colour combo this year? See top looks from Peterson & Prudent's wedding

L-R: General Manager, Ebonylife Place, Mr. Michael Williams, Head of the Ebonylife Creative Academy, Mr. Drikus Volschenk, Head Corporate Marketing, LG Electronics, Hari Elluru, Marketing Manager, LG Electronics, Mr. Paul Mba at the LG Electronics and Ebonylife Creative Academy partnership press conference held at Ebonylife Place Victoria Island Lagos today

LG Electronics joins EbonyLife Creative Academy to equip next-generation storytellers

Colgate lights up Big Brother Naija

Colgate lights up Big Brother Naija