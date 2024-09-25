ADVERTISEMENT
5 easy ways to cut down on your social media use

Anna Ajayi

It’s not impossible to cut down on social media.

Social media has become such a big part of our lives that it's hard to imagine a day without it.

However, spending too much time scrolling through social media can affect our mental health, sleep, and even our productivity. Sometimes, we don’t realise how much time we’re losing just scrolling through our phones.

Have you ever checked your phone for what felt like five minutes, only to realise an hour has passed? Many people today are trying to find ways to reduce their social media use because they know it’s affecting their personal life, work, and well-being.

Below are five easy and practical tips you can follow to reduce how much time you spend on social media.

One of the easiest ways to cut back on social media is by setting time limits for yourself. You can do this by using apps like Screen Time (for iPhone users) or Digital Wellbeing (for Android users). These apps let you set daily time limits for different social media apps. Once you’ve reached the limit, the app will notify you or even block access until the next day. This helps you stay mindful of how much time you’re spending online.

Turn off notifications [Entrepreneur]
Notifications are designed to grab your attention and pull you back to your phone. Every time you hear a 'ding' or see a new message pop up, it’s tempting to open the app immediately. Turning off notifications for social media apps can reduce how often you check your phone. You don’t need to know about every like, comment, or message the moment it happens. Instead, check your apps when you decide to, not when they tell you to.

Create phone-free zones [ConcumerRankings]
Another effective way to cut down on social media use is by creating 'phone-free' zones in your life. This could be at the dinner table, during family time, or before bed. You can also make certain times of the day phone-free, like the first hour after you wake up or while you're working. This gives you space to engage more in real-life activities without the distraction of social media.

The more social media apps you have, the more time you’re likely to spend on your phone. Consider deleting a few apps or limiting yourself to just one or two social platforms. By narrowing down your options, you’ll have fewer distractions, and it will be easier to stay focused on other activities.

Find offline hobbies [sogaz-rdc.net]
Lastly, finding hobbies and activities that don’t involve your phone can help reduce your social media usage. Whether it’s reading, cooking, exercising, or spending time outdoors, filling your free time with activities that you enjoy will make you less tempted to check your phone. Plus, these activities are great for your mental and physical health.

With these small steps, you can regain control of your time and improve your well-being.

ALSO READ: How social media causes depression and what to do about it

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

