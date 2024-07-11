ADVERTISEMENT
5 unusual ways to make food last longer

Anna Ajayi

Keeping food fresh is a great way to reduce waste and save money.

How can we preserve our food better [Medium]
How can we preserve our food better

We’ve all experienced the frustration of finding wilted vegetables or mouldy bread in our kitchens.

With grocery prices rising and a greater emphasis on reducing waste, finding effective ways to make food last longer has become essential. Surprisingly, some unconventional methods can significantly extend the freshness of your groceries.

Here, we will explore five unusual but practical tips to help you keep your food fresh for as long as possible. You may not have thought of them, but they can be very effective.

One surprising way to keep lettuce fresh is by using alcohol. To do this, slice a bit off the bottom of the lettuce and soak a paper towel in alcohol.

Use alcohol to keep lettuce fresh [TheArtofDoingStuff]
Use alcohol to keep lettuce fresh

Cover the stem with a paper towel and place the lettuce back in a plastic bag. Adding a few drops of alcohol every few days can keep the lettuce fresh for over a month​.

Store ginger in water [wikiHow]
Store ginger in water
Ginger dries out or moulds quickly, but storing it in water can extend its life. Simply place ginger in a container filled with water and store it in the refrigerator. Change the water weekly, and your ginger can stay fresh for up to a month​.

Treat herbs like cut flowers [LA'sThePlace]
Treat herbs like cut flowers

Fresh herbs tend to wilt quickly. To keep them fresh longer, treat them like cut flowers. Place the herbs in a glass of water, just like you would with flowers, and store them in the refrigerator. This method can keep your herbs fresh for weeks​.

Freeze eggs [BetterHomes]
Freeze eggs

If you have more eggs than you can use before they go bad, consider freezing them. Crack the eggs into a sealable container and store them in the freezer. You can also separate the yolks and whites if needed. This way, you’ll always have eggs on hand without worrying about their expiration date​​.

Freshen stale bread in the oven [Simply recipes]
Freshen stale bread in the oven

Stale bread doesn’t have to go to waste. You can revive it by sprinkling water on the bread and then placing it in the oven for a few minutes. This will help restore its texture and make it enjoyable to eat again.

Would you be trying any of these methods? Try them out and see how much longer your food lasts.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

