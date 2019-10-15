In every home, leftover bread is almost inevitable and they are often thrown away.

Who says you can’t make something out of leftover bread? Your days of thrashing leftover bread is finally over. It’s time to get creative with what's left of that loaf of bread sitting in your refrigerator.

Do you know what's more interesting? You get to eat delicious meals and save more cash spent at the same time. Today's article will show you how to put your stale or leftover bread to good use.

You can stop making and sticking to boring meals with these recipes. The recipes are quite simple and they'll definitely get your family glued to the dining table.

Here are some recipes to the meals you can make with your leftover breads.

1. Delicious french toast

A plate of yummy french toast with syrup and fruits [Credit: Real simple] Real simple

French toast is a creative breakfast made from of sliced bread soaked in eggs and milk, then fried. The french toast can be served with a side of fruit salad and syrup if you wish. All you need is 1 egg, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon ground, a small cup of milk and of course your stale/leftover bread.

Method of preparation

1. Beat your egg, vanilla extract and cinnamon in a shallow dish then stir in your milk.

2. Dip your slices of bread in the mixture making sure to coat it well on both sides.

3. Set a pan coated with a little butter or oil on the stove to heat and place your coated bread in it. Heat until it is brown on both sides.

ALSO READ: Do they work? Here's the truth about slimming teas

2. Bread Pudding

A bowl of deliciously served bread pudding [Credit: Fifteen Spatulas] Fifteen Spatulas

Want to make another easy treat with your stale and leftover breads? Try bread pudding. It's a popular bread-based dessert that would give you a satisfying feeling. To make this meal, you need 4 eggs, 2 cups of milk, 1 small cup of sugar,1 teaspoon ground cinnamon, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, 1/2 cup of raisins and 2 tablespoon of butter.

Method of preparation

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

2. Break bread into small pieces into an 8 inch square baking pan. Drizzle melted butter or margarine over bread. If desired, sprinkle with raisins.

3. In a medium mixing bowl, combine eggs, milk, sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla. Beat until well mixed.

4. Pour over bread, and lightly push down with a fork until bread is covered and soaking up the egg mixture.

5. Bake in the preheated oven for 45 minutes, or until the top springs back when lightly tapped.

6. Your bread pudding is now ready to be served.

3. Bread Salad

Bread salad served i n a bowl [Credit: WWTW] WTTW

Like your regular fruit and vegetable salad, bread is no exception. Surprised? You can convert your leftover/stale bread to bread salad. All you need to make this healthy meal is all kinds of vegetable you like or prefer.

Method of preparation

1. Cut up your regular salad ingredient and pour into a bowl.

2. Tear up your leftover bread and toss it in

3. Add your salad dressing

4. Stir together and serve.