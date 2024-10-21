ADVERTISEMENT
5 unusual animal eggs you can eat

Anna Ajayi

Trying any of these eggs broadens your palate.

Unusual animal eggs that are edible [Flickr]
Unusual animal eggs that are edible [Flickr]

Most of us are familiar with chicken eggs, but there are plenty other animal eggs that people enjoy eating.

If you're a food enthusiast looking to try something new or simply curious about different cuisines, you might find these unusual eggs both exciting and enlightening.

Quail eggs [RecipeCommunity]
Quail eggs [RecipeCommunity] Pulse Nigeria
Quail eggs are smaller than chicken eggs and have a delicate taste and a creamy texture. In many cultures, they are considered a delicacy and are prized for their nutritional value, being rich in vitamins and minerals. Their tiny size also makes them perfect for elegant presentations at parties and special events.

Duck eggs [Pinterest]
Duck eggs [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

Duck eggs are larger than chicken eggs and have a richer, creamier taste. Bakers prefer them because their higher fat content makes baked goods fluffier and more flavorful. Duck eggs are commonly used in pastries, cakes, and custards. Beyond baking, they can be boiled, fried, or used in omelettes just like chicken eggs. In some countries, duck eggs are a traditional part of local cuisine and are enjoyed for their unique taste and texture.

Ostrich eggs [TheAustrailian]
Ostrich eggs [TheAustrailian] Pulse Nigeria

Ostrich eggs are the largest of all bird eggs, equivalent to about 24 chicken eggs. They have a mild flavour and a texture similar to that of chicken eggs but are much more substantial. Ostrich eggs are used for making large omelettes or baked into giant quiches. Cracking open an ostrich egg can be an impressive experience, perfect for sharing with family and friends. These eggs are also valued for their high protein content and are a nutritious option for those looking to try something different.

Pheasant eggs [StanstedParkFarm]
Pheasant eggs [StanstedParkFarm] Pulse Nigeria

Pheasant eggs are slightly larger than quail eggs and have a rich, buttery flavour. They can be hard-boiled, scrambled, or poached, and their taste makes them a standout ingredient in various recipes. In some cultures, pheasant eggs are a symbol of luxury and are enjoyed during special occasions and celebrations.

Emu eggs [Reddit]
Emu eggs [Reddit] Pulse Nigeria

Emu eggs are dark green and have a distinct flavour that is slightly richer than chicken eggs. They are larger than duck eggs and are used in baking or cooking. Emu eggs are also known for their hard shells, which can be used for decorative purposes or crafting. These eggs are a sustainable option as emus require less maintenance compared to other poultry.

