ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

The difference between white and brown eggs - Which is better?

Anna Ajayi

Have you ever wondered why some eggs are white and others are brown?

What's the difference between white and brown eggs? [EatThisNotThat]
What's the difference between white and brown eggs? [EatThisNotThat]

Eggs are a common part of our daily meals. They are delicious, nutritious, and can be cooked in many different ways.

Recommended articles

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The story behind this dog statue will move you to tears

The story behind this dog statue will move you to tears

The difference between white and brown eggs - Which is better?

The difference between white and brown eggs - Which is better?

Sleeping in a coffin and 5 other extreme things people do to make money

Sleeping in a coffin and 5 other extreme things people do to make money

5 scientific ways to choose the gender of your unborn child

5 scientific ways to choose the gender of your unborn child

How to make honey and sugar scrub for your skin

How to make honey and sugar scrub for your skin

5 reasons you shouldn't ask for closure when a relationship ends

5 reasons you shouldn't ask for closure when a relationship ends

7 cane furniture pieces to elevate your home

7 cane furniture pieces to elevate your home

Tiny plastic bits found in sperm of all men tested - Should men be worried?

Tiny plastic bits found in sperm of all men tested - Should men be worried?

5 tips to help you have an easier labour

5 tips to help you have an easier labour

Gladiatorial games and 5 other strange sports of ancient civilisations

Gladiatorial games and 5 other strange sports of ancient civilisations

5 worst courses to study in Nigeria and why

5 worst courses to study in Nigeria and why

Forget what your parents told you; marriage has changed now - 5 big changes

Forget what your parents told you; marriage has changed now - 5 big changes

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Meet Alex and Alan who made history as the first set of identical twins working as pilots at Alaska Airlines

Meet identical Kenyan twins who are pilots at the best airline in U.S.

Agbo drinks {tnc africa}

Agbo Jedi Jedi can cause severe kidney, liver failure

How to escape from an abusive partner

Here are 5 ways to escape from an abusive partner

Body language includes different types of nonverbal indicators [ResearchGate]

15 body language signs and their hidden meaning