5 things you wouldn’t believe are contagious

We know that sneezing, coughing, or touching can pass germs that make others sick. But did you know that not all contagious things are diseases? In fact, some behaviours, feelings, and even habits can be contagious too! This might sound surprising, but it's true—there are many things we "catch" from the people around us without even realising it.

Have you ever started yawning just because someone else did? Or maybe you felt sad after seeing a friend in a bad mood? These are examples of how certain things can spread from one person to another, just like a virus. Let's take a look at five surprising things you wouldn’t believe are contagious.

1. Laughter

Laughter is one of the most contagious things in the world. You might have noticed that when one person starts laughing, it spreads to everyone around them. Even if you don’t know what’s so funny, hearing someone laugh can make you laugh too. Scientists believe this happens because laughter triggers positive feelings in our brains. So, next time you hear someone laughing, don’t be surprised if you start chuckling too!

2. Yawning

Yawning is another contagious behaviour that almost everyone has experienced. It only takes one person to yawn, and suddenly, everyone in the room starts yawning too. Interestingly, even just seeing a picture or video of someone yawning can make you feel the urge to yawn. This phenomenon is still being studied, but some experts believe that yawning is contagious because it’s related to empathy and social bonding.

3. Stress

Believe it or not, stress can be contagious. If you’re around someone who’s stressed out, you might start feeling stressed too, even if you weren’t before. This happens because humans are naturally empathetic creatures. We pick up on the emotions of those around us, which can lead us to feel the same way. So, if you’re surrounded by stressed coworkers or friends, you might find yourself feeling tense as well.

4. Negative moods

Just like stress, negative moods such as sadness, anger, or frustration can spread from person to person. If you’re around someone who’s in a bad mood, you might start feeling down too, even if nothing bad happened to you. This is because humans are highly influenced by the emotions of others, especially those we care about. You can be supportive, but be aware that spending too much time around negative energy can affect your own mood.

5. Obesity

It might sound strange, but research has shown that obesity can be contagious. Studies suggest that if someone’s close friends or family members are overweight, they are more likely to gain weight too. This doesn’t happen because obesity spreads like a virus, but rather because people tend to adopt similar eating and lifestyle habits to those they spend the most time with. If your social circle is prone to unhealthy habits, it might affect your own choices as well.