Why do we yawn? Here’s what to know

Scientists have spent years studying yawning, and while they haven't cracked every part of the puzzle, they have discovered a lot about this common behaviour.

What is yawning?

Yawning is a reflex that involves opening your mouth wide, taking a deep breath, and then exhaling. This process might seem mundane, but it’s quite complex.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

During a yawn, several things happen: your jaw stretches, your eardrums tighten, and sometimes, your eyes water. This sequence of events engages various muscles and parts of your brain, making it a multifaceted reflex.

As it turns out, science doesn't have a single, definitive answer to the question of why we yawn. There are a few different theories, and it's likely that yawning serves multiple purposes.

So, here are some fascinating reasons why we take those big, dramatic breaths.

1. Waking up the brain

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

We yawn when we're feeling tired or sleepy. This might seem counterintuitive – shouldn't we be trying to conserve energy when we're tired? Well, one theory suggests that yawning actually helps us wake ourselves up. The big yawn draws in a lot of fresh air, which increases oxygen levels in the blood. This oxygen boost might help to invigorate the brain and improve alertness.

2. Cooling down the brain

Our brains work hard throughout the day, and just like a computer, they can sometimes overheat. One theory suggests that yawning helps to cool down the brain. The deep breath in brings in cooler air, while the opening of the mouth allows for some heat to escape.

3. Stretching the jaw and ears

ADVERTISEMENT

Yawning involves a lot of movement, not just in your mouth but also in your ears and jaw. Some scientists believe that yawning is a reflex that helps to stretch and lubricate these areas, keeping them functioning properly.

4. The empathy yawn

Have you ever noticed that yawning can be contagious? You see someone yawn, and suddenly you find yourself yawning too.

Pulse Nigeria

This phenomenon might be linked to empathy. Yawning in response to others could be a way of showing that you're picking up on their cues and understanding their feelings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yawning is not just for sleepiness

While yawning is associated with sleepiness, it's not always a sign you need a nap. Yawning can also happen when you're:

Bored: If your mind isn't stimulated, your body might yawn to try and wake itself up.

Stressed: Feeling overwhelmed can sometimes lead to yawning.

Hungry: Your body might be trying to tell you it needs some fuel.

Nervous: Yawning can be a way of managing anxiety.

ALSO READ: 3 things your body is trying to tell you when you yawn

Yawning is just your body's way of taking care of itself. It keeps you healthy and functioning at your best. And hey, if you do need a nap after a big yawn, that's perfectly okay too.

ADVERTISEMENT