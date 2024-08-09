ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

5 things stopping you from being who you want to be

Anna Ajayi

Becoming who you want to be is not an overnight process. It takes time and effort.

You can become who you want to be [BuzzFeed]
You can become who you want to be [BuzzFeed]

Everyone dreams of being their best self, living a life full of happiness, success, and fulfilment. But sometimes, it feels like something is holding you back, stopping you from becoming who you want to be.

Recommended articles

It's a struggle many people face, and understanding what’s in your way is the first step to overcoming it. Imagine the things you could achieve if only you could break through those barriers!

Here are five common obstacles that might be stopping you from reaching your full potential. These insights will help you recognise and overcome them, so you can finally start living the life you’ve always wanted.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the biggest things stopping people from achieving their goals is the fear of failure. This fear can be so strong that it keeps you from even trying. You might worry about what others will think if you don’t succeed or fear that failing will prove you’re not good enough.

Fear of failure can stop you from achieving your goals [VerywellHealth]
Fear of failure can stop you from achieving your goals [VerywellHealth] Pulse Nigeria

But the truth is, failure is a part of life. It’s how we learn and grow. If you never fail, you’re probably not pushing yourself hard enough. Embracing failure as a learning experience can help you move past this fear and start taking the risks needed to achieve your dreams.

Believing in yourself is crucial to achieving your goals. If you don’t have confidence in your abilities, you’re less likely to take on challenges or pursue your dreams. You might think, “I’m not smart enough,” or “I’m not talented enough.” These thoughts can stop you in your tracks. Building self-confidence takes time, but it starts with recognisng your strengths and accomplishments. Celebrate your successes, no matter how small, and remind yourself that you are capable of more than you think. Surround yourself with supportive people who believe in you and encourage you to keep going.

ADVERTISEMENT

Procrastination is the enemy of progress. It’s easy to put things off, telling yourself you’ll start tomorrow, next week, or next month.

Procrastination is the enemy of progress [LinkedIn]
Procrastination is the enemy of progress [LinkedIn] Pulse Nigeria

But as time goes on, those dreams slip further and further away. Procrastination often comes from a place of fear or overwhelm.

Maybe the task seems too big, or you’re afraid of what will happen if you don’t do it perfectly. Breaking tasks into smaller, manageable steps can make them feel less daunting. Set deadlines for yourself and stick to them. Remember, taking small steps each day adds up to big progress over time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Your thoughts shape your reality. If you’re constantly telling yourself that you can’t do something, that it’s too hard, or that you’re not good enough, you’ll start to believe it.

Your thoughts shape your reality [Verywellmind]
Your thoughts shape your reality [Verywellmind] Pulse Nigeria

Negative thinking can trap you in a cycle of self-doubt and inaction. To overcome this, start by paying attention to your thoughts. When you catch yourself thinking negatively, challenge those thoughts. Ask yourself, “Is this really true?” Replace negative thoughts with positive affirmations. Over time, this can shift your mindset and help you see opportunities instead of obstacles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Without clear goals, it’s easy to feel lost or directionless. You might know that you want to be successful or happy, but if you don’t have a clear idea of what that looks like, it’s hard to make it happen. Setting specific, achievable goals gives you something to work toward and keeps you motivated.

Set specific goals [LinkedIn]
Set specific goals [LinkedIn] Pulse Nigeria

Break your big goals into smaller, actionable steps and track your progress along the way. This will not only keep you focused but also give you a sense of accomplishment as you move closer to becoming the person you want to be.

RELATED: 5 behaviours you need to change if you want to be successful

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 things stopping you from being who you want to be

5 things stopping you from being who you want to be

The British zoologist who raped and tortured dogs—and how he was caught

The British zoologist who raped and tortured dogs—and how he was caught

Golden Penny soup festival 2.0 heats up Ibadan

Golden Penny soup festival 2.0 heats up Ibadan

Try these 3 refreshing smoothies to relieve your constipation

Try these 3 refreshing smoothies to relieve your constipation

5 most stunning celebrity pre-wedding photos of 2024 (so far!)

5 most stunning celebrity pre-wedding photos of 2024 (so far!)

What really happens to the human body after getting shot

What really happens to the human body after getting shot

Goldberg Lager Beer celebrates cultural heritage at Osun-Osogbo Festival 2024

Goldberg Lager Beer celebrates cultural heritage at Osun-Osogbo Festival 2024

Top 10 African countries that hold the most powerful passport

Top 10 African countries that hold the most powerful passport

4 animals that prove that God has a sense of humour

4 animals that prove that God has a sense of humour

Here are 3 ways to make the slimiest okra soup

Here are 3 ways to make the slimiest okra soup

Guinness World Record Feat: Dr. Fola David thanks Tolaram for sponsorship

Guinness World Record Feat: Dr. Fola David thanks Tolaram for sponsorship

Are Olympic gold medals made of pure gold?

Are Olympic gold medals made of pure gold?

Pulse Sports

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How much do Immigration officers earn? [PremiumTimesNigeria]

How much do Immigration officers earn in Nigeria?

Free messaging app to use in Nigeria [shuttershock]

Top 5 free messaging apps to use if WhatsApp exits Nigeria

Is it better to eat bananas in the morning or in the evening? [Eatthisnotthat]

Is it better to eat bananas in the morning or in the evening?

This image was generated using the AI model DALL·E

Japa Story: I’ve been in America for 17 years and I’ve never missed Nigeria