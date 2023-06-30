Do you know your procrastination personality? Find out

We've all experienced those moments when we find ourselves postponing tasks, giving in to distractions, and promising ourselves that we'll get to it later, only to realise that "later" becomes a perpetual cycle.

Pulse Nigeria

But why do we procrastinate? What drives this behaviour that seems to hinder our progress and productivity? Understanding our procrastination tendencies is an important step towards overcoming them.

Today, we will explore the different procrastination personalities. Yes, you read that right, procrastination comes in various forms and these five distinct procrastination personalities exist within us all:

The perfectionists: Striving for flawlessness

Perfectionists, we all know them well. These guys set sky-high standards for themselves and their work, often hesitating to start a task unless they believe they can achieve perfection.

They fear that the end result won’t meet their high standards. That fear of making mistakes and falling short of their own lofty expectations eventually becomes their biggest hurdle. Their obsession with flawlessness often leads them to procrastinate as they constantly seek the ideal conditions or the "perfect" moment to begin.

The avoiders: Escaping the uncomfortable

Avoidance is their preferred coping mechanism. These guys tend to shy away from tasks that make them feel uneasy or overwhelmed. They find solace in distractions, be it mindlessly scrolling through social media, binge-watching their favourite shows, or engaging in any activity that allows them to escape the discomfort of facing their responsibilities head-on.

Unfortunately, this is just a temporary relief as their task is usually still there when they get off the roller coaster of avoidance.

Pulse Nigeria

The busy bees: Overloading on tasks

The guys are masters of keeping themselves occupied with endless unnecessary tasks, often falling into the trap of busy work rather than tackling the important and urgent ones.

They may appear productive on the surface while secretly avoiding the crucial tasks that truly require their attention. The busyness becomes an excuse they give themselves when the guilt sets in.

Pulse Nigeria

The dreamers: Imagination nation

This reminds me of a very popular funny song, vivid imagination… The Dreamers are very good with their imagination. These guys envision grand plans and future possibilities but struggle to turn those dreams into tangible actions.

They often find themselves lost in the realm of possibilities, procrastinating as they become consumed by the idea of perfection or fear of failure. The facade of their imaginary success becomes their comfort zone, hindering them from taking the necessary steps towards actualising their real life goals.

The last-minuters: Thriving under pressure

Last-minuters are known for their ability to thrive under the pressure of looming deadlines. Students are most guilty of this. They procrastinate on assignments and tasks until the eleventh hour, relying on the adrenaline rush and urgency to fuel their productivity.

While these guys may sometimes produce satisfactory results in the end, this pattern of procrastination can lead to unnecessary stress, low-quality work, and missed opportunities for thorough planning and creativity.

Pulse Nigeria

Which of these is your procrastination personality? Remember, no matter which procrastination personality resonates with you, change is possible. Procrastination can hinder your progress and prevent you from accomplishing your goals.

