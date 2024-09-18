5 tattoos that bring good luck according to ancient beliefs

Ancient beliefs suggest that certain symbols inked onto the skin can protect, attract luck, or even connect us to higher powers. If you're considering a tattoo and want one that brings more than just aesthetic appeal, here are five designs known for their good luck in different cultures.

1. Four-leaf clover

The four-leaf clover is one of the most well-known symbols of good luck, especially in Irish culture. Each leaf is believed to represent something: faith, hope, love, and luck. Finding a four-leaf clover is rare, so tattooing one is thought to bring constant good fortune to the wearer.

2. Horseshoe

The horseshoe has been a symbol of protection and good luck for centuries. In many cultures, it is believed to ward off evil spirits and bring good fortune to homes. Tattooing a horseshoe can serve as a protective charm, especially when the open end is facing upwards, symbolising the gathering of luck. This classic symbol can be paired with other elements like stars or clovers for added luck.

3. Elephants

In many Asian cultures, elephants represent wisdom, strength, and good luck. Specifically, elephants with their trunks raised are seen as especially lucky, as it is thought they shower positive energy on the people around them.

4. Hamsa Hand

The Hamsa Hand, a popular symbol in Middle Eastern and North African cultures, is believed to offer protection from evil and bring happiness and good fortune. The symbol is depicted as a hand with an eye in the centre, meant to ward off negative energy. A Hamsa tattoo can act as a spiritual safeguard while inviting luck and blessings.

5. Koi fish

In Japanese culture, the koi fish is a symbol of perseverance, strength, and good fortune. According to legend, koi fish are determined creatures that swim upstream, symbolising overcoming obstacles. Having a koi fish tattoo is thought to bring luck in difficult situations, especially in personal growth and financial success.

