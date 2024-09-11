ADVERTISEMENT
5 tattoos that bring bad luck you need to avoid

Temi Iwalaiye

These tattoos have sinister meanings and bring bad luck.

Tattoos to avoid [Instagram/hitubunny0207]
Tattoos to avoid [Instagram/hitubunny0207]

Tattoos can be viewed as body art; they add some certain beauty to the body. Tattoos may be used to record memorable events, places, times, or things.

However, one needs to be careful when getting a tattoo because they may have hidden and diabolic meanings.

Here are five tattoos to avoid:

Spiderweb tattoo [reddit]
Spiderweb tattoo

Don’t think the spiderweb tattoo represents Spiderman or something fancy like that.

The spiderweb tattoo is a traditional jail sign representing time served in prison, being caught by the authorities, or becoming entangled in the web of gang life.

It is also frequently used to represent the cobwebs accumulated over long hours in a cell.

Upside down cross [dailymail]
Upside down cross

The upside-down cross tattoo, while often disliked by artists, holds significant symbolism for many people. However, its placement and arrangement are believed to honour the Devil.

The Number of the Beast is a popular symbol of bad luck.

Many witches get 666 tattoos. Some tattoo artists have hexakosioihexekontahexaphobia and won't draw this well-known symbol of bad luck because they do not want to deal with the negative energy that can come with it.

Avoid the black cat tattoo [outsons]
Avoid the black cat tattoo

Black has always been associated with bad luck, and since the Middle Ages, when people practised pagan rites and devil worship.

Fanatics saw black cats as the Devil's messengers. Some artists may be apprehensive about branding someone with a black cat, particularly under a ladder.

Asian lettering may seem fun and beautiful, but you may be writing something unlucky on your body and some may even be downright offensive.

For example, in Chinese and Japanese cultures, placing chopsticks upright in a bowl of rice is associated with offerings to the dead.

Additionally, certain numbers like 4 (tetraphobia) in Chinese and 4 and 9 in Japanese are considered unlucky. In Japanese culture, 43 stillbirth'.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

