8 popular tattoos and their hidden meanings

Some popular tattoo symbols carry deep symbolic meanings that might not be obvious. Here are eight tattoos and their hidden meanings:

1. The teardrop tattoo

This a symbol of a tear placed under the eye. It can signify a prisoner's time spent in prison or that they were raped in prison. In some cases, it may also signify that the wearer has committed murder. If the teardrop is an outline, it may symbolise an attempted murder or a desire for revenge from a murdered inmate's friend.

2. The anchor

The anchor is a symbol of stability and strength. It symbolises stability, security in life, hope, salvation, and love and loyalty. An anchor tattoo can signify a bond that keeps you grounded, whether it's a romantic relationship, friendship, or family ties.

3. A tree of life with birds flying away

The tree of life is a symbol with various meanings, including a cycle of life, immortality, rebirth, wisdom, strength, genealogy, family, and fertility.

Celtic cultures use tattoo designs with a tree enclosed in a circle, symbolising the interconnectedness of everything. Abrahamic, Chinese, and Mesopotamian cultures see the tree as a symbol of death and rebirth.

Trees are seen as sources of wisdom, strength, and fertility, representing the interconnectedness of people and their relationships.

4. The dragon

The dragon is a mythical creature revered in many cultures. It symbolises power, strength, wisdom, longevity, mystery, and magic. A dragon tattoo can represent inner strength, courage, and the ability to overcome challenges. In some cultures, dragons are seen as intelligent beings who have lived for centuries, symbolizing a thirst for knowledge or respect for the wisdom of the ages.

5. A Rose and Thorns

This is a classic tattoo design representing beauty, love, and pain. A rose tattoo can mean that you value these qualities, be a tribute to a loved one, or be a reminder to love yourself.

However, a rose tattoo with visible thorns could signify that you've endured pain or hardship but still bloomed beautifully.

The colour of the rose also plays a significant role in its symbolism. A red rose tattoo often represents romantic love; a black rose symbolises grief or loss; a yellow rose may represent friendship; and a pink one could signify admiration or gratitude.

6. A skull

This is a symbol of mortality and rebellion; it serves as a reminder of our mortality and reminds us to live each day as if it were our last.

Skulls have long been associated with rebellion and defiance, making them fitting symbols for those who refuse to follow the crowd.

They also represent change and transformation, a sort of 'death' of the old self to make way for the new.

7. The butterfly

The butterfly, a popular tattoo choice, represents transformation and freedom. It starts as a humble caterpillar and then transforms into a stunning winged creature, symbolising change, growth, and personal evolution.

With its ability to fly, the butterfly is a symbol of freedom, reminding us that we have the power to break free from our cocoons and spread our wings.

8. The heart

A heart is a universal symbol of love, passion, and life. It represents deep emotional bonds, whether romantic, familial, or friendship. A heart tattoo can honour the love you have in your life and represent your passions, hobbies, careers, or causes close to your heart.

Additionally, a heart tattoo can symbolise life, vitality, and survival, reminding you of your strength and ability to overcome life's challenges.

