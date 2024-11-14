ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

5 signs you're settling for less in your relationship

Anna Ajayi

You deserve a relationship that makes you feel loved, respected, and valued.

You deserve a relationship that makes you feel loved [LoopNewsStLucia]
You deserve a relationship that makes you feel loved [LoopNewsStLucia]

Sometimes, we stay in relationships that don’t make us happy because we think it’s the best we can get or we’re afraid of starting over.

Recommended articles

Have you ever felt like you’re giving too much and getting very little in return? Or maybe you’ve convinced yourself that things will change, even when the signs show otherwise.

Settling for less doesn’t just affect your happiness; it can also lower your self-esteem and make you feel stuck. But recognising that you’re settling is the first step to changing your situation.

Here are five common signs that you might be settling for less, so you can reflect on your situation and make choices that are best for you.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you often find yourself defending your partner’s actions to your friends, family, or even yourself, it could be a sign you’re settling. While no one is perfect, constantly justifying disrespect, broken promises, or lack of effort isn’t healthy. A good partner should take responsibility for their actions and make an effort to do better.

Are your needs consistently ignored? [CitiNewsroom.com]
Are your needs consistently ignored? [CitiNewsroom.com] Pulse Nigeria

In a healthy relationship, both partners should feel heard and valued. If you feel like your needs—whether emotional, physical, or financial—are always pushed aside, it’s a sign the relationship is one-sided. Settling means accepting less care, attention, or effort than you truly deserve.

ADVERTISEMENT

All relationships have ups and downs, but you shouldn’t feel unhappy most of the time. If you frequently feel lonely, unappreciated, or unfulfilled in your relationship, it’s time to ask yourself if staying is worth it. A good relationship should add to your happiness, not take away from it.

Are you afraid to speak up? [MantraCare]
Are you afraid to speak up? [MantraCare] Pulse Nigeria

Communication is the foundation of a strong relationship. If you’re afraid to express your thoughts or feelings because you fear conflict or rejection, that’s a problem. A supportive partner will want to hear you out and work together to address any issues. Being silent about your needs only leads to resentment.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s natural to want to believe the best about your partner, but staying with someone solely because you’re hoping they’ll change isn’t fair to you—or them. People only change when they truly want to, and you shouldn’t have to sacrifice your happiness while waiting for that to happen.

Settling for less in a relationship can leave you feeling drained and unworthy of real love. But, you don’t have to stay stuck. Take some time to reflect on what you truly want and need in a relationship. You deserve a partner who loves and values you for who you are. Life is too short to settle for anything less than happiness!

ALSO READ: Why you should never feel bad about your relationship standards, no matter how high they are

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

DKT International Nigeria’s Kiss concert rocks Agege with Pasuma and Small Doctor

DKT International Nigeria’s Kiss concert rocks Agege with Pasuma and Small Doctor

5 signs you're settling for less in your relationship

5 signs you're settling for less in your relationship

50,000 Expected to attend Celebration Church’s Reboot Camp 2024 – December 12 -14

50,000 Expected to attend Celebration Church’s Reboot Camp 2024 – December 12 -14

7 common mistakes people make when applying skincare products

7 common mistakes people make when applying skincare products

Here's what causes pregnant women’s feet to swell

Here's what causes pregnant women’s feet to swell

Sitting on the toilet for more than 10 minutes is risky - Doctors caution

Sitting on the toilet for more than 10 minutes is risky - Doctors caution

5 celebrity pets with more followers than you

5 celebrity pets with more followers than you

Who owns the most expensive car in Africa?

Who owns the most expensive car in Africa?

5 Deep questions to ask yourself before 2025

5 Deep questions to ask yourself before 2025

How to tell a condom is broken before or after using it

How to tell a condom is broken before or after using it

How long is food safe to eat after the expiration date?

How long is food safe to eat after the expiration date?

Are Women Really Looking Good Just for Men? The Selarah Phenomenon [Opinion]

Are Women Really Looking Good Just for Men? The Selarah Phenomenon [Opinion]

Pulse Sports

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Things to do in the morning before looking at your phone [thebalancedceo]

5 things to do every morning before looking at your phone

NBA Nigeria hosts third edition of 'NBA Meets Art' at Art X Lagos

NBA Nigeria hosts third edition of 'NBA Meets Art' at Art X Lagos

Transparent animals in the world [nationalmarinesanctuaryfoundation]

5 animals so transparent you can see through their bodies

5 signs you’re too dependent in your relationship

Are you losing yourself in love? 5 signs you’re too dependent in your relationship