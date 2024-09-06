5 signs you’re over-exercising and what to do about it

However, too much of a good thing can sometimes become harmful. Over-exercising happens when you push your body too hard without giving it enough time to rest. While exercise is important, your body also needs recovery time to repair muscles and restore energy. Ignoring this can lead to physical and mental problems that slow down your progress.

Here are some key signs of over-exercising and what to do about it so that you can get back on track and stay healthy.

1. Constant fatigue

One of the most common signs of over-exercising is feeling constantly tired. While regular exercise should make you feel energized, too much exercise can have the opposite effect. Your muscles and body don’t have enough time to recover, leaving you feeling exhausted even after a full night's rest. You may also find it harder to get through your workouts or daily tasks.

What to do:

Give your body more rest. Take a few days off from intense exercise and focus on light activities like walking or stretching. Make sure you’re getting enough sleep, as this is essential for recovery.

2. Decreased performance

If you’re working out regularly but notice that your performance is getting worse instead of better, it could be a sign of over-exercising. You may find that you can’t lift as much weight as before, run as fast, or complete as many reps. This happens because your muscles are too tired to perform at their best.

What to do:

Take a break from high-intensity workouts and allow your body to recover. After a few days of rest, you should notice an improvement in your strength and performance.

3. Mood changes

Over-exercising can take a toll on your mental health. If you find yourself feeling irritable, anxious, or down, it might be because you’re pushing your body too hard. Exercise releases endorphins, which usually make you feel good, but over-exercising can lead to mental burnout and stress.

What to do:

Reduce the intensity or frequency of your workouts. Engage in relaxing activities like yoga or meditation to help your mind recover. Taking time off to focus on mental well-being can improve your mood and motivation to exercise.

4. Frequent injuries

Overworking your body can lead to injuries like muscle strains, joint pain, or stress fractures. When you don’t give your muscles enough time to heal, they become more vulnerable to injury. If you’re finding yourself injured more often than usual, it’s a strong sign that you’re over-exercising.

What to do:

Stop exercising immediately if you feel pain or discomfort. Give your body plenty of time to heal before returning to your regular routine.

Consider speaking to a physical therapist or doctor for advice on preventing future injuries.

5. Sleep problems

Exercise usually helps people sleep better, but over-exercising can lead to sleep disturbances. You may find it difficult to fall asleep or stay asleep throughout the night, which can leave you feeling tired and unrefreshed in the morning. This happens because your body is overstimulated and can’t properly relax.

What to do:

Cut back on intense workouts, especially in the evening. Create a calming bedtime routine and aim for 7-9 hours of sleep each night. A well-rested body performs better and is less likely to experience the negative effects of over-exercising.

