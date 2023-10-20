5 possible reasons you fall sick after exercising

But then, some people end up falling sick after physical activity which can be quite perplexing and discouraging.

If you have ever experienced this, here are five factors that contribute to post-exercise sickness;

1. Dehydration

One of the leading causes of post-exercise illness is dehydration. When you exercise, the body loses fluids through sweat. If these lost fluids are not adequately replaced, it can lead to dehydration, which in turn weakens the immune system and makes the body susceptible to illnesses.

2. Overexertion

Sometimes, we set high goals for ourselves while exercising. This pushes the body beyond its limits and can lead to overexertion. While exercise is beneficial, excessive or intense workouts without sufficient rest can weaken the immune system, making the body more vulnerable to infections and illnesses.

3. Weakened immune system

A weakened immune system can also make you fall sick after exercising. Regular moderate exercise generally boosts the immune system. However, excessive or intense workouts, especially without proper nutrition and recovery, can temporarily weaken the immune system, making individuals more prone to infections.

4. Environmental factors

Exercising in extreme weather conditions, such as extreme heat or cold, can strain the body and lead to illness. Inhaling polluted air while exercising outdoors can also contribute to respiratory problems and sickness.

5. Improper nutrition

Exercising is a great way to lose weight, bit it should also be accompanied with the proper nutrition. Nutrition plays a crucial role in supporting the body’s immune system. Inadequate post-workout nutrition, such as not consuming enough protein or carbohydrates, can hinder the body’s ability to recover, making it more susceptible to illnesses.

