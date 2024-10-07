ADVERTISEMENT
5 signs you’re addicted to food and what to do about it

Anna Ajayi

Food is a necessity for survival, but for some people, it has become an addiction.

Are you addicted to food? [AdobeStock]

Food addiction is a serious condition that can have an impact on your physical and mental health.

What is food addiction?

Food addiction is when you crave certain foods so much that it interferes with your daily life. It's like your brain is telling you that you need to eat those foods, even though you know it's not good for you. This can lead to overeating, weight gain, and other health problems.

Here are some signs of addiction and what to do about it:

Constant craving is a sign [News] Pulse Nigeria

If you find yourself thinking about food constantly, even when you're not hungry, this could be a sign of addiction. Cravings come in the form of a sudden urge for something specific, usually high in sugar, fat, or salt. It's normal to crave your favourite treats from time to time, but feeling like you "need" to eat certain foods frequently can be a red flag.

ALSO READ: Tips on how to handle cravings when trying to lose weight

Do you eat alone because you're embarrassed about how much or what you're eating? Hiding food, eating in secret, or feeling ashamed after eating can be a sign that you're struggling with your relationship with food. This guilt and secrecy can lead to more unhealthy eating patterns and create a cycle that's difficult to break.

If you find it hard to stop eating once you start, you might be struggling with food addiction. Whether it's going back for more after you're full or eating to the point of discomfort, feeling out of control around food is a common sign of addiction. This loss of control often leads to overeating, which can affect your health and well-being.

Do you use food to cope with your emotions? [BrainsWay] Pulse Nigeria
It's natural to want comfort food when you're feeling down, but if you find yourself turning to food to manage stress, sadness, or anxiety often, it could be a sign of food addiction. Using food to deal with emotions can lead to overeating and make it harder to face and solve the underlying issues.

ALSO READ: 5 ways to stop eating too much

Eating for pleasure occasionally, even when you're not hungry, is normal. However, if you frequently eat past the point of fullness, it can be a sign of addiction.

If you recognise some of these signs in yourself, the good news is that there are ways to develop a healthier relationship with food. Here are some starting points:

1. Listen to your body: Hunger cues are your body's way of telling you it needs fuel. Instead of ignoring them, try to eat mindfully, focusing on hunger and fullness instead of just emptying your plate.

2. Identify triggers: What situations or emotions make you crave unhealthy foods? Once you recognise these triggers, you can develop coping mechanisms that don't involve food.

3. Stock up on healthy choices: Make sure your kitchen is stocked with nutritious options you enjoy. This way, when cravings hit, you'll have healthy alternatives readily available.

4. Find healthier ways to deal with your emotions: Exercise, journaling or meditation, can provide better-coping mechanisms than food. Food is meant to nourish your body, not bury your feelings.

A helpful trick is to use smaller plates, which can make portions look bigger and help you feel more satisfied. Also, drinking a glass of water before meals can help reduce the feeling of hunger.

ALSO READ: 7 surprising things most people are addicted to

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

