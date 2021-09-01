RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 ways to stop eating too much

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Do you find yourself eating too much food despite your vows to be part of the fit fam community?

Over eating is eating way more food that is required
Over eating is eating way more food that is required

A doctor, Eugene Harry defined overeating as “consuming more food than the body can handle comfortably in one sitting or consuming more calories than the body needs to function optimally daily.

Recommended articles

"This can leave us feeling bloated with a multitude of digestive symptoms and lead to weight gain.

So if you want to eat less food do the following;

Whenever you go to the market or the grocery store, do you buy a lot of unhealthy food and snacks and stock your house with them? Then you are sure to reach out to them when you are hungry.

The first step to eating healthy is to clear out your fridge and cabinet.

A lot of protein and fiber in your diet will help you feel full faster than carbohydrates will. This will drastically reduce the chance of overeating.

If you fix a lot of food in your plate, there is no way you won't overeat
If you fix a lot of food in your plate, there is no way you won't overeat Pulse Nigeria

You are trying to stop eating so much but, you pick the biggest plate and keep putting so much food inside. There is no way you won’t overeat. Pay attention when eating

Most times, when we eat we would rather be scrolling through Twitter or watching a movie than focus on the food.

By concentrating on the food and food alone you are less likely to overeat and, you will feel full on time.

The first way to stop overeating is to gobble food slowly. The slower you eat your food; they are less likely you are to overeat.

Always plan your meals. If you wait till you are hungry, you will most likely grab anything in sight, but if you pre-plan what you are having for breakfast, lunch, and dinner then you will most likely make healthier choices.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 2021: Kayvee is back! Says events leading to his exit was 'unfortunate'

Why married people cheating in Lagos is no longer surprising [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Pull out (Withdrawal)? Here's how to do it correctly and its effectiveness in birth control

I gained 40 pounds, damaged my voice box filming 'King of Boys' - Toni Tones [Pulse Interview]

BBNaija's Niyi spends N3.4M at a nightclub in Lagos

'He crawled down on his knees and gave me oral sex' - R. Kelly's first male accuser testifies in court

Military men save Funny Face after suicide attempt in Kumasi (VIDEO)

FG begs ASUU not to go on strike, says CBN is to blame

Less than a week after saying 'for better or for worse', my wife left me - Man with tumour cries (video)