5 signs you may need to get braces

Anna Ajayi

Braces are a common treatment that helps align teeth and improve oral health.

What are the signs you may need to get braces [Freepik]
Many people, both children and adults, may wonder if they need braces and what signs to look for.

Maybe you've noticed your teeth are a little crowded or don't quite meet the way they should. Perhaps you have trouble chewing or speaking clearly. These could be signs that braces might be a good option for you.

But how can you tell for sure?

Here are 5 signs that might mean it's time to see an orthodontist, a special dentist who works with braces:

Crowded or crooked teeth will need braces [Medium]
One of the most noticeable signs that you may need braces is if your teeth are crowded or crooked. This means that some teeth overlap or twist due to limited space in your mouth. Crowded teeth can make it difficult to brush and floss properly, leading to plaque buildup and cavities. Braces can help straighten these teeth, making it easier to maintain good oral hygiene and prevent dental issues​​.

If you experience discomfort or difficulty when biting or chewing food, it could indicate a misalignment in your bite. This condition, known as malocclusion, can include overbite, underbite, crossbite, or open bite.

This condition is known as malocclusion [WoodSpringsDentist]
Braces can correct these issues by gradually aligning your teeth and jaw, improving your bite and overall oral function​.

Misaligned teeth can sometimes cause speech problems, such as lisping or difficulty pronouncing certain sounds. This happens when the teeth or jaw interfere with the proper movement of the tongue. Braces can help adjust the alignment of your teeth and jaw, potentially resolving these speech issues​.

RELATED: Types of teeth and their common problems

You may need braces if you experience jaw pain or clicking [HarleyStreetSpecial]
Experiencing jaw pain, clicking, or popping sounds when opening and closing your mouth can be a sign of temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorders. These symptoms often result from misaligned teeth or bite issues, putting extra strain on the jaw muscles and joints. Braces can help by aligning the teeth and relieving the pressure on the TMJ​​.

Gaps between teeth [MinishDentalHospital]
Having noticeable gaps or spaces between your teeth, known as diastemas, can also be a reason to consider braces. These gaps can occur naturally or as a result of missing teeth. Braces can close these gaps, leading to a more even and aesthetically pleasing smile​.

The duration of braces treatment varies depending on the individual's needs and the type of braces used. On average, most people wear braces for about 18 months to three years. However, the exact timeline can differ based on factors like the complexity of the case and the patient's age.

ALSO READ: 5 signs you need to see a dentist

Regular visits to the orthodontist for adjustments are crucial to ensure the treatment progresses smoothly​​.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

