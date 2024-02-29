ADVERTISEMENT
5 side effects of using hair dye on your natural hair

Anna Ajayi

The potential side effects can sometimes outweigh the benefits when it comes to hair dye.

Dyeing your hair may be doing more harm than good [TheStandard]

Colouring your hair can be a fun way to change your look, but you should be aware of the potential side effects that hair dye can have on your natural hair.

Whether you're looking for a dramatic change or just a subtle touch of colour, hair dye can be a tempting option to experiment with your natural hair.

However, it's important to be aware of the potential downsides before taking the plunge. Here are five side effects of using hair dye on your natural hair that you should know about:

One of the most common side effects of using hair dye is increased dryness. Hair dye, especially permanent dyes, contains chemicals that can break down the natural proteins in your hair, leaving it feeling dry, brittle, and prone to breakage. This is because the dyeing process opens up the hair cuticle, allowing the colour to penetrate, but it also exposes the inner layers of the hair to potential damage.

This lack of moisture makes your hair more susceptible to breakage and split ends, as it loses its elasticity and strength.

Although less common, prolonged and frequent use of hair dye can contribute to hair loss. The harsh chemicals can weaken your hair shafts, leading to hair thinning and loss over time. Moreover, severe allergic reactions or scalp irritation can disrupt the natural hair growth cycle, exacerbating hair loss.

While hair dye can give you the color you desire, maintaining that color can be challenging. Frequent washing, exposure to sunlight, and the use of certain hair products can cause the color to fade over time, leading to uneven tones and the need for regular touch-ups. This can become a cycle that requires more frequent dyeing, further exposing your hair to chemicals.

Some individuals are allergic to certain ingredients commonly found in hair dyes, particularly paraphenylenediamine (PPD). These allergies can manifest in various ways, ranging from itchy scalp and irritation to redness, swelling, and even respiratory problems. It's crucial to perform a patch test before applying hair dye, especially if you have sensitive skin or any known allergies.

Hair dye can alter the natural texture and elasticity of your hair, making it more difficult to style and manage. Some hair treatments also, like perms or relaxers may not be compatible with dyed hair and could cause further damage.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

