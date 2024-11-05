ADVERTISEMENT
5 shocking things former US presidents are banned from doing for life

Temi Iwalaiye

Did you know former US presidents have certain prohibitions for life?

Things former US presidents can't do [intercept]
The President of the United States holds a uniquely powerful position, often regarded as one of the most influential leaders globally due to the country’s significant impact on world affairs.

The privileges and restrictions of such an important office extend even after their tenure.

You are probably never going to see a former US president driving themselves on the road.

The security detail for US presidents tightened after John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963; Lyndon B. Johnson was the last to drive on public highways.

Former presidents are transported safely by Secret Service teams that have received defensive and evasive driving training.

To protect their privacy, former presidents adhere to stringent security protocols for their phones, tablets, and laptops.

They can't buy new devices online or in-store since they need Secret Service approval before doing so.

President Trump ignored this process, which resulted in multiple instances of device hacking.

Things former US presidents can't do [axios]
A former president of the United States can’t order things online and have them delivered to their doorstep.

The Secret Service continues to closely watch former presidents' package deliveries. This screening is not merely a standard security procedure; it is more than that.

Before the packages are delivered, the contents must be examined by the Secret Service in a different location.

Suspicious parcels sent to Clinton and Obama were successfully intercepted by the Secret Service in 2018.

A former president can’t keep any gift he got while in office.

Any gifts received during their term belong to the National Archives and Records Administration or are considered public property, and former presidents cannot sell or profit from them.

The Emoluments Clause prohibits former presidents from taking certain gifts or payments from foreign governments or organisations without the consent of Congress.

