5 reasons Mercy Eke is the queen of the good life

The rich and glamorous life is something Mercy Eke naturally exudes. She is about that life.

Mercy in Paris {instagram/mercyeke}

Since she launched herself from the Big Brother Naija platform, there has been no stopping Mercy Eke.

Eke has been getting the bag since then and living the life too. The baby girl just wants to relax and be taken care of, and she really takes care of herself by living the good life.

Here are five reasons why Mercy Eke is the queen of the good life.

Greece today, Paris tomorrow. Nothing says the good life more than expensive trips to foreign countries in first-class or a private jet.

Mercy got the Birkin, Chanel, Gucci, Bvlgari, and so many other designers clothes, shoes and bags.

What is a queen of lifestyle without a steady supply of money? With a real estate company and brand influencing deals under her belt, money certainly is not a problem to fund the lifestyle.

This queen of lifestyle has a fleet of cars in her garage. How else would she show up if not in a Range Rover?

The hair is laid, the body is on fleek. We love how she dresses, her hair, and her make up. When it comes to fashion, Mercy Eke will always 'Pepper Dem'.

