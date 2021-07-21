5 reasons Mercy Eke is the queen of the good life

Eke has been getting the bag since then and living the life too. The baby girl just wants to relax and be taken care of, and she really takes care of herself by living the good life.

Here are five reasons why Mercy Eke is the queen of the good life.

Foreign trips

Greece today, Paris tomorrow. Nothing says the good life more than expensive trips to foreign countries in first-class or a private jet.

Designers Clothes, Shoes and Bags

Mercy got the Birkin, Chanel, Gucci, Bvlgari, and so many other designers clothes, shoes and bags.

Lands and businesses

What is a queen of lifestyle without a steady supply of money? With a real estate company and brand influencing deals under her belt, money certainly is not a problem to fund the lifestyle.

Luxurious cars

This queen of lifestyle has a fleet of cars in her garage. How else would she show up if not in a Range Rover?

Fashionista