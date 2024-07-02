ADVERTISEMENT
5 reasons for unexplained weight gain

Anna Ajayi

Sudden weight gain could be a sign of an underlying health condition.

Unexplained weight gain, even if you haven't changed your eating or exercise habits, can be a sign of something else going on.

It's important to note that weight gain can occur due to several factors, and pinpointing the exact cause can require a comprehensive evaluation by a medical professional.

Here are five potential causes of unexplained weight gain:

Even minor imbalances between calorie intake and expenditure can lead to weight gain over time. Consumption of high-calorie beverages, sugary snacks, and processed foods can contribute to exceeding daily calorie requirements.

Hormones regulate metabolism and appetite. Changes in hormone levels, such as those occurring during puberty, pregnancy, menopause, and times of high stress, can influence weight gain.

Certain medical conditions can manifest with unexplained weight gain as a primary symptom. Hypothyroidism, a condition where the thyroid gland produces insufficient hormones, can slow down metabolism and cause weight gain. Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is another hormonal imbalance that can lead to weight gain.

Chronic sleep deprivation can disrupt the production of hormones that regulate hunger and satiety. When sleep is inadequate, the body produces more ghrelin, a hormone that stimulates appetite, and less leptin, a hormone that signals fullness. This hormonal imbalance can lead to increased calorie consumption and weight gain.

Some medications can list weight gain as a potential side effect. Steroids, antidepressants, and certain diabetes medications can all contribute to weight gain.

If you are experiencing unexplained weight gain, it is advisable to consult with a health professional. A doctor can perform a comprehensive evaluation to rule out any underlying medical conditions and develop a personalised plan to address the weight gain. This plan may include dietary modifications, increased physical activity, or medication adjustments, depending on the identified cause.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

