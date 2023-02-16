ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

5 problems with podcasts these days

Temi Iwalaiye

Here is why we think podcasts should be censored or banned.

The problem with podcasts [istockphoto]
The problem with podcasts [istockphoto]

Nowadays, all people need to do is order podcast mics and equipment online and before you know it, they have a podcast going. But, there are many things wrong with podcasts these days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

We are living in an age where everyone is screaming their opinions loudly, but when you settle down to listen to what they have to say, you will discover they are not saying anything worth hearing. Plus, some opinions can be defamatory, hurtful and even criminal, it makes no sense to just say anything and that is what most podcasters do.

The original idea of podcasts is to curate topics and speak on them, which means the person speaking should have some knowledge on what they are saying. People sitting down to say the most outrageous things just to create conversations with a shock value is really low.

You never really know how damaged or hateful a person is until they sit down in a podcast and start speaking all manner of vile and ignorant things. At that point, they expose their ignorance and mental state in a way that might be damaging to their reputation.

Podcasters need to stick with journalistic standards of honesty. You say you know someone or you saw something and no one can prove it, but you have set a rumour against someone or something in motion. That's not good enough.

The podcast market is becoming saturated with nothing new to offer in value, it’s becoming a craze. Even if you have to put out video content, there are many other types of creative shows you can do, it does not have to be a podcast.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 problems with podcasts these days

5 problems with podcasts these days

The steamiest celebrity Valentine's Day pictures

The steamiest celebrity Valentine's Day pictures

Best Valentine's day sex experience

Best Valentine's day sex experience

Mum butt: How to get back in shape after childbirth

Mum butt: How to get back in shape after childbirth

Natural remedies: 5 drinks that keep your blood clean

Natural remedies: 5 drinks that keep your blood clean

The best cities in the world to find love

The best cities in the world to find love

How to know if your consumption of porn and masturbation is ruining your life

How to know if your consumption of porn and masturbation is ruining your life

8 important conversations you should have before having s*x

8 important conversations you should have before having s*x

Meet the Sapeurs, Congolese who wear expensive outfits though they live in poor communities

Meet the Sapeurs, Congolese who wear expensive outfits though they live in poor communities

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tems style has certainly evolved [Instagram]

How Tems' style has evolved over the years

Couple

For men: Here are 5 effective ways to satisfy your woman in bed

Black lovers (Shitoto)

5 awkward problems you get for sleeping with a close friend

Couple in bed

4 things no one tells you about s*x after marriage