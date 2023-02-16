5 problems with podcasts these days

1. Everyone can have an opinion, but not all opinions are valid

We are living in an age where everyone is screaming their opinions loudly, but when you settle down to listen to what they have to say, you will discover they are not saying anything worth hearing. Plus, some opinions can be defamatory, hurtful and even criminal, it makes no sense to just say anything and that is what most podcasters do.

2. Podcasts are meant to be entertaining and informative, not shocking and vile

The original idea of podcasts is to curate topics and speak on them, which means the person speaking should have some knowledge on what they are saying. People sitting down to say the most outrageous things just to create conversations with a shock value is really low.

3. Podcasts expose people’s ignorance, bias, and need for therapy

You never really know how damaged or hateful a person is until they sit down in a podcast and start speaking all manner of vile and ignorant things. At that point, they expose their ignorance and mental state in a way that might be damaging to their reputation.

4. People don’t feel the need to be truthful on podcasts

Podcasters need to stick with journalistic standards of honesty. You say you know someone or you saw something and no one can prove it, but you have set a rumour against someone or something in motion. That's not good enough.

5. Not everyone needs to start a podcast