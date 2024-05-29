5 oldest known sculptures in the world

Some of the oldest sculptures in the world are fascinating pieces of art that give us a glimpse into the lives of our ancestors.

These ancient sculptures, made from stone, bone, and ivory, have survived through the ages and continue to amaze us with their beauty and craftsmanship.

1. Venus of Hohle Fels

The Venus of Hohle Fels is one of the oldest known sculptures in the world, dating back to around 35,000 years ago.

This small figurine was discovered in a cave in Germany. It is carved from mammoth ivory and depicts a female figure with exaggerated features. The Venus of Hohle Fels is believed to represent fertility and is a remarkable example of early human art.

2. Lion-Man of the Hohlenstein Stadel

The Lion-Man is another ancient sculpture found in Germany, created around 40,000 years ago.

This sculpture is unique because it combines human and animal features. It was carved from mammoth ivory and depicts a creature with the body of a human and the head of a lion. The Lion-Man is considered one of the oldest known examples of figurative art, showing the creativity and imagination of early humans.

3. Venus of Willendorf

The Venus of Willendorf is a famous sculpture discovered in Austria, dating back to approximately 25,000 years ago. This small figurine is made from limestone and is only about 4 inches tall. It depicts a voluptuous female figure with exaggerated curves and no facial features.

The Venus of Willendorf is believed to be a symbol of fertility and beauty, reflecting the values and beliefs of the people who created it.

4. Shigir Idol

The Shigir Idol is the oldest known wooden sculpture in the world, dating back to around 11,000 years ago.

It was discovered in Russia and is made from larch wood. The sculpture stands over 9 feet tall and is covered in intricate carvings, including faces and geometric patterns. The Shigir Idol is an extraordinary example of early human art and craftsmanship, showing the skill and creativity of ancient people.

5. Ain Ghazal Statues

The Ain Ghazal Statues are some of the oldest known large-scale sculptures in the world, created around 9,000 years ago.

They were discovered in Jordan and are made from plaster, reeds, and bitumen. These statues depict human figures with large eyes and detailed faces. The Ain Ghazal Statues are believed to have had religious or ceremonial significance, reflecting the beliefs and practices of the people who created them.