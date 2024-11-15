ADVERTISEMENT
5 Nigerian foods to help you gain weight fast

Anna Ajayi

Nigerian cuisine is full of meals that can help you achieve your weight goals.

Some Nigerian foods can help you gain weight [iStock]
Some Nigerian foods can help you gain weight [iStock]

Gaining weight can be as challenging for some people as losing weight is for others. It’s not always about eating more food; it’s about choosing the right kinds of food that are rich in nutrients and calories.

For people looking to gain weight in a healthy way, traditional foods can help. These foods are packed with nutrients that help build muscles, boost energy, and support overall health.

Here are five popular Nigerian foods that can help you gain weight fast:

Pounded yam and egusi soup [ThunderBayAfrican]
Pounded yam and egusi soup [ThunderBayAfrican] Pulse Nigeria

Pounded yam is a starchy food made by pounding boiled yam until it becomes soft and stretchy. It’s a high-calorie meal that gives your body a lot of energy. Pair it with egusi soup, which is made from melon seeds, leafy vegetables, and palm oil, and you have a powerhouse meal. Egusi soup is rich in protein, healthy fats, and vitamins. Together, they provide the calories and nutrients you need for weight gain while being a delicious treat.

Eba and ogbono soup [YouTube]
Eba and ogbono soup [YouTube] Pulse Nigeria

Eba, made from processed cassava (garri), is another starchy food that’s perfect for weight gain. It’s filling, easy to prepare, and highly nutritious. When served with ogbono soup, made from wild mango seeds, palm oil, and various meats or fish, it becomes a high-calorie meal. Ogbono soup is rich in healthy fats and proteins, making this combination a great choice for anyone looking to add healthy weight.

Beans and plantain [YouTube]
Beans and plantain [YouTube] Pulse Nigeria

Beans are a fantastic source of protein and complex carbohydrates. When combined with ripe plantains, which are rich in natural sugars and calories, this dish becomes a weight-gain champion. Fried or boiled plantains add sweetness and extra calories, making it a balanced and tasty meal for healthy weight gain.

Moi-moi [NkechiAjaeroh]
Moi-moi [NkechiAjaeroh] Pulse Nigeria
Moi-moi is a steamed bean pudding made with blended beans, oil, and spices. It’s enriched with ingredients like eggs, fish, or corned beef for extra protein and calories. Moi-moi is light yet filling and can be eaten as a snack or side dish to other calorie-rich meals.

Nkwobi
Nkwobi Pulse Nigeria

Nkwobi is a delicacy made from cow foot cooked in a spicy palm oil sauce. This dish is a high-calorie treat that provides a good amount of protein and fats. Often enjoyed as an evening meal or snack, it’s an excellent choice for those looking to gain weight quickly.

ALSO READ: With less than ₦3,000, here's how to cook a healthy breakfast, lunch, and dinner

