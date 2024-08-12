With less than ₦3,000, here's how to cook a healthy breakfast, lunch, and dinner

Nigerians spend more than half of their income on food, and with food prices skyrocketing, finding affordable meals is crucial.

So, what can Nigerians cook if they want to stay within budget without sacrificing nutrition?

Breakfast

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Spaghetti and egg

Pulse Nigeria

You can get a pack of spaghetti for ₦800-₦1,000, and one egg costs about ₦200-₦250. Add tomato paste for ₦200, and if you already have vegetable oil, pepper, and seasoning, your total will be around ₦1,500.

Pulse Nigeria

NB: You can either boil or scramble your eggs.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Sweet potatoes and egg

Pulse Nigeria

With yam prices on the rise, sweet potatoes are a great alternative. You can get sweet potatoes for ₦500-₦1,000, and they can be prepared in various ways—boiled, fried, or in porridge. Pair them with eggs for a nutritious breakfast.

3. Bread, egg, and tea

Bread doesn't require cooking, only the eggs and tea do. For ₦300, you can get a decent-sized loaf, and ₦500 can get you a larger one. Pair it with a sachet of tea for ₦150 and one egg for ₦200, and you’re set.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lunch

4. Vegetable and fufu

Pulse Nigeria

A pack of vegetable leaves costs about ₦200, and one wrap of fufu is around ₦100. You may need two or three wraps.

To make your vegetable soup delicious, add palm kernel oil, fish, and fresh pepper. You can prepare this meal for under ₦1,000, and cooking with vegetables helps save money.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dinner

5. Garri and groundnut

Pulse Nigeria

Garri used to be considered a food for the poor, but no longer. Even the smallest packs of garri are about ₦100.

ADVERTISEMENT

You’ll need between ₦300-₦100 worth of groundnut to enjoy a satisfying garri dinner. Add ₦100 worth of milk for a healthier meal.