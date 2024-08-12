ADVERTISEMENT
With less than ₦3,000, here's how to cook a healthy breakfast, lunch, and dinner

Temi Iwalaiye

These are the cheapest meals to make in this terrible Nigerian economy.

How to make affordable meals in Nigeria [Hintofhealthy]
According to the latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the average cost to eat a healthy diet is ₦1,041 per meal. This means with ₦3,000, you can prepare and enjoy a healthy breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Nigerians spend more than half of their income on food, and with food prices skyrocketing, finding affordable meals is crucial.

So, what can Nigerians cook if they want to stay within budget without sacrificing nutrition?

Spaghetti and egg [Hypercity]
You can get a pack of spaghetti for ₦800-₦1,000, and one egg costs about ₦200-₦250. Add tomato paste for ₦200, and if you already have vegetable oil, pepper, and seasoning, your total will be around ₦1,500.

Affordable meals to cook in Nigeria [9jafoodie]
NB: You can either boil or scramble your eggs.

Fried sweet potatoes [pcrm]
With yam prices on the rise, sweet potatoes are a great alternative. You can get sweet potatoes for ₦500-₦1,000, and they can be prepared in various ways—boiled, fried, or in porridge. Pair them with eggs for a nutritious breakfast.

Bread doesn't require cooking, only the eggs and tea do. For ₦300, you can get a decent-sized loaf, and ₦500 can get you a larger one. Pair it with a sachet of tea for ₦150 and one egg for ₦200, and you’re set.

Vegetable and fufu [somiesbarandkitchen]
A pack of vegetable leaves costs about ₦200, and one wrap of fufu is around ₦100. You may need two or three wraps.

To make your vegetable soup delicious, add palm kernel oil, fish, and fresh pepper. You can prepare this meal for under ₦1,000, and cooking with vegetables helps save money.

ALSO READ: 5 simple foods to cook when you don't feel like cooking

Garri and groundnut [Mydiasporankitchen]
Garri used to be considered a food for the poor, but no longer. Even the smallest packs of garri are about ₦100.

You’ll need between ₦300-₦100 worth of groundnut to enjoy a satisfying garri dinner. Add ₦100 worth of milk for a healthier meal.

Choosing three of these meals will keep you full and nourished for a day.

Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

