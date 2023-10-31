ADVERTISEMENT
5 must-haves in every woman's skincare kit and why

Anna Ajayi

The first step to skincare is choosing the right products for your skin type.

Following a consistent skincare routine with the right products is the healthy way to go
That's where this guide comes in.

We've rounded up the five must-have products in every woman's skincare kit, regardless of your skin type or budget.

They are:

Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser
Cleansing is the first step in any skincare routine, making cleanser an important skincare product in your kit. Cleanser is for removing dirt, oil, and makeup from your skin.

There are two main types of cleansers: water-soluble and oil-soluble. Water-soluble cleansers remove dirt and water-based makeup. Oil-soluble cleansers are best for clearing oil-based makeup and sunscreen. You need to choose a cleanser that is gentle and won't strip your skin of its natural oils.

If you have sensitive skin, look for a cleanser that is fragrance-free and hypoallergenic.

Moisturisers for glowing skin
Moisturiser keeps your skin hydrated. It helps to prevent dryness, flaking, and irritation. If you have oily skin, go for a moisturiser that is oil-free and won't clog your pores and if you have dry skin, go for a moisturiser that is thick and creamy.

The Nature Republic California aloe fresh powdery sun stick SPF 50+ and the Round Lab birch juice moisturising sun cream SPF 50+
Sunscreen is the most important product in your skincare routine. It helps to protect your skin from harmful UV rays, which can cause sunburn.

When choosing a sunscreen, go for one that is broad-spectrum and has an SPF of 30 or higher. Apply sunscreen to all exposed skin, including your face, neck, ears, and hands, 30 minutes before going outside and reapply every two hours.

Vitamin C serum that includes other vitamins
Vitamin C can do everything from brightening your complexion to reducing fine lines and dark spots, thanks to its collagen-boosting properties."I recommend vitamin C application in the morning since vitamin C functions as an antioxidant," said Dr. Ivy Lee, a board-certified dermatologist practicing in Los Angeles. Antioxidants have anti-aging properties and can help counteract cell damage.The main thing to keep in mind is vitamin C can be a lot for sensitive skin and should always be worn with sunscreen, Lee said.Vitamin C also "has a low acidic pH so it can potentially sting or cause irritation depending on the formula," Dr. Naissan O. Wesley, a board-certified dermatologist, previously told Insider.The serum Teigen uses is infused with soothing ingredients like olive leaf extract and vitamins E and A that aim to increase protection against irritation while still providing the benefits of vitamin C.

Serums are concentrated treatments that can help to address specific skin concerns, such as acne, wrinkles, and hyperpigmentation. There are many different types of serums available, so it's important to choose one that is right for your skin concerns.

If you have acne, look for a serum that contains salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide. These ingredients help to kill acne-causing bacteria and reduce inflammation. If you have hyperpigmentation, look for a serum that contains hydroquinone or glycolic acid, as these ingredients lighten dark spots and even out your skin tone.

Toning toner
Toner is a liquid skincare product that is used to remove any remaining dirt, oil, and makeup from your skin. It also helps to balance your skin's pH and prepare your skin for the other products in your routine, such as moisturiser and serum.

If you are not currently using toner, I recommend adding it to your skincare routine. It’s a simple step that can make a big difference.

The best way to use your skin care products is to follow a simple routine:

  • Cleanse your face twice a day, once in the morning and once at night.
  • Apply moisturiser to your face and neck morning and night.
  • Apply sunscreen to your skin 30 minutes before going outside and reapply every two hours.
  • Apply serum and toner to your face and neck at night.

You can adjust your routine as needed, depending on your skin type and concerns. If you have any questions about your skincare routine, be sure to talk to a dermatologist.

