5 must-haves in every woman's skincare kit and why

That's where this guide comes in.

We've rounded up the five must-have products in every woman's skincare kit, regardless of your skin type or budget.

They are:

Cleanser

Cleansing is the first step in any skincare routine, making cleanser an important skincare product in your kit. Cleanser is for removing dirt, oil, and makeup from your skin.

There are two main types of cleansers: water-soluble and oil-soluble. Water-soluble cleansers remove dirt and water-based makeup. Oil-soluble cleansers are best for clearing oil-based makeup and sunscreen. You need to choose a cleanser that is gentle and won't strip your skin of its natural oils.

If you have sensitive skin, look for a cleanser that is fragrance-free and hypoallergenic.

Moisturiser

Moisturiser keeps your skin hydrated. It helps to prevent dryness, flaking, and irritation. If you have oily skin, go for a moisturiser that is oil-free and won't clog your pores and if you have dry skin, go for a moisturiser that is thick and creamy.

Sunscreen

Sunscreen is the most important product in your skincare routine. It helps to protect your skin from harmful UV rays, which can cause sunburn.

When choosing a sunscreen, go for one that is broad-spectrum and has an SPF of 30 or higher. Apply sunscreen to all exposed skin, including your face, neck, ears, and hands, 30 minutes before going outside and reapply every two hours.

Serum

Serums are concentrated treatments that can help to address specific skin concerns, such as acne, wrinkles, and hyperpigmentation. There are many different types of serums available, so it's important to choose one that is right for your skin concerns.

If you have acne, look for a serum that contains salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide. These ingredients help to kill acne-causing bacteria and reduce inflammation. If you have hyperpigmentation, look for a serum that contains hydroquinone or glycolic acid, as these ingredients lighten dark spots and even out your skin tone.

Toner

Toner is a liquid skincare product that is used to remove any remaining dirt, oil, and makeup from your skin. It also helps to balance your skin's pH and prepare your skin for the other products in your routine, such as moisturiser and serum.

If you are not currently using toner, I recommend adding it to your skincare routine. It’s a simple step that can make a big difference.

The best way to use your skin care products is to follow a simple routine:

Cleanse your face twice a day, once in the morning and once at night.

Apply moisturiser to your face and neck morning and night.

Apply sunscreen to your skin 30 minutes before going outside and reapply every two hours.

Apply serum and toner to your face and neck at night.