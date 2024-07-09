5 modern cities that are built on the ruins of ancient civilisation

These cities are metropolises with skyscrapers, busy streets, and vibrant cultures, yet beneath their modern exteriors lie the remnants of civilisations that once flourished centuries or even millennia ago.

The preservation of ancient sites within these cities attracts tourists and provides a continuous link to the past. Here are five modern cities that stand on the ruins of ancient civilisations.

1. Mexico City, Mexico

Mexico City, the capital of Mexico, is built upon the ruins of Tenochtitlan, the capital of the Aztec Empire. Founded in 1325, Tenochtitlan was a large and thriving city until the Spanish conquest led by Hernán Cortés in 1521.

Today, the remains of Tenochtitlan can be found beneath the historic centre of Mexico City, with the Templo Mayor being one of the most significant archaeological sites. This ancient temple complex once stood at the heart of the Aztec capital and continues to be a focal point of historical interest in the city​ ​.

2. Athens, Greece

Athens is one of the oldest cities in the world, with a history spanning over 3,000 years.

The modern city is a bustling metropolis that seamlessly integrates its ancient landmarks, such as the Parthenon and the Acropolis, into its urban landscape. These ancient structures are remnants of the city's classical past when Athens was a powerful city-state and the cradle of Western civilisation. The blend of ancient ruins and contemporary life makes Athens a unique destination for history enthusiasts and tourists alike​.

3. Cairo, Egypt

Cairo, the capital of Egypt, is a city with a profound historical legacy. Built near the ancient city of Memphis, Cairo is home to some of the most iconic monuments of ancient Egypt, including the Pyramids of Giza and the Sphinx.

These ancient structures date back to the 26th century BCE and are among the oldest and most well-preserved archaeological sites in the world. Despite its rapid modernisation and growth, Cairo continues to be a city where ancient history is visibly intertwined with everyday life​.

4. Beijing, China

Beijing, the capital of China, has a history that dates back over 3,000 years. The city is built upon the remnants of several ancient capitals, with significant historical sites such as the Forbidden City, the Temple of Heaven, and the Great Wall of China located within or near the city. These landmarks reflect the city's long history as a political and cultural centre. Today, Beijing harmonises its ancient heritage with its modern global city​​.

5. Rome, Italy

Rome, known as the "Eternal City," is a prime example of a modern city built on ancient ruins. Founded in 753 BCE, Rome was the heart of the Roman Empire and is home to countless ancient structures, including the Colosseum, the Roman Forum, and the Pantheon.

These historic sites are seamlessly integrated into the modern city, providing a continuous link to Rome's illustrious past. The preservation of these ancient landmarks attracts millions of tourists each year and underscores Rome's significance as a centre of historical and cultural heritage.